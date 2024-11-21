Nelly Korda, other stars stun the ROLEX LPGA Awards green carpet

Nelly Korda and other LPGA stars walked down the green carpet at the 2024 ROLEX LPGA Awards on November 20. The World No. 1 had seven triumphs this year, of which five were back-to-back wins. She was bestowed with the Rolex Player of the Year award and the Rolex Annika Major Award.

The Korda sisters were dressed in black, with Nelly wearing a short off-shoulder dress and Jessica wearing a long black dress with a white jacket. The LPGA’s X page uploaded a picture of the two and captioned it:

“Korda sisters on the green carpet.”

Lydia Ko, who was also present at the award show in a black dress, received the Heather Farr Perseverance Award. Ally Ewing received the 2024 Founders Award. The award winners were decided based on the votes the golfers received from their peers. Lauren Coughlin, Linnea Strom, and Bailey Tardy received the Rolex First-Time Winners Award.

How was Nelly Korda's year on the LPGA Tour in 2024?

Nelly Korda won seven tournaments in 2024, including a triumph at the Chevron Championship, a victory at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, and a win at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Here's the list of all her performances in 2024:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T16, 2 under 286

LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club: Winner, 11 under 273

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: Winner, 9 under 275

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Winner, 20 under 268

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards at the Shadow Creek Golf Course: Winner, 1 under 215

The Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods: Winner, 13 under 275

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: T7, 7 under 281

Mizuho Americas Open at the Upper Montclair Country Club: Winner, 14 under 274

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: Missed cut, 10 over 150

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club: Missed cut, 1 under 143

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: Missed cut, 6 over 150

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: T26, 5 under 279

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T2, 5 under 283

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T5, 14 under 274

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: Winner, 14 under 266

