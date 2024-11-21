Nelly Korda suggests her own solution to slow play after Charley Hull's ruthless fix

Pace of play has been a huge topic of conversation in golf, and Nelly Korda is the latest star to join the debate. Charley Hull suggested that players who repeatedly incur slow-play penalties should lose their Tour cards immediately. Korda's solution isn't quite as ruthless, but she has her own ideas on what needs to change.

She said that she personally believes it's a "pretty big issue," adding via ASAP Sports:

"I think it's not good for the fans that come out and watch us. If it was me personally, I would be very, very annoyed watching for five hours, over five hours, five hours and 40 minutes, close to six. I just think it really drags the game down. I think that it really, really needs to change."

Korda said she had heard Hull's proposed solution and found it "funny." The golfer then provided her plan to curb this issue:

"I think just needs to be -- players just need to be penalized. Rules officials need to watch from the first group. Once they get two minutes behind, one minute behind, it just slows everything down."

The American said it was "ridiculous" for golfers to stand over and analyze a putt for two or three minutes. She revealed that she's constantly making her own analysis so that she doesn't have to get ready once it's her turn to shoot.

The 26-year-old continued:

"I'm hitting right after the person that just hit in front of me. I think people just need to be -- people overanalyze, one, and I think people just need to be ready faster. People start their process a little too late and they stand over it too long."

The biggest thing Korda concluded was that there just aren't enough people monitoring slow play and enforcing some of the rules in place. If more golfers were penalized, which means more moderators have to watch, then things might change.

Nelly Korda opens up on her own pace of play

Slow play is an issue in golf, but it's not one that plagues Nelly Korda. The world's No. 1 golfer actually has the opposite problem. She revealed via ASAP Sports that Jason McDede, her caddie, has to try and slow her down sometimes.

Nelly Korda opened up on her play style (Image via Imagn)

Korda said:

"Just always like my first instinct is just the best instinct. You see it, you hit it. Today with Charley, Charley and I played together today again, three rounds in a row, practice round."

She believes that too many people try to overcomplicate the shot, and it's her firm belief that the first instinct is always the best. Nelly Korda just wants to be ready when it's her turn and implores other golfers to do the same.

