Nelly Korda sweats it out in the gym amid absence from the ongoing BMW Ladies Championship

Nelly Korda is using her break from the LPGA Tour to focus on fitness. The World No. 2 golfer shared new Instagram stories on Saturday, October 18, showing herself working out in the gym while skipping the ongoing BMW Ladies Championship.

This marks the second consecutive week Korda has remained absent from the LPGA field. In one of her stories, she was seen taking a mirror selfie after a workout session, dressed in a casual T-shirt and leggings. Her caption read,

“How cute is this phone case?” referring to her cat-themed phone cover.

In another story, Korda shared a picture of her Nike shoes and dumbbells, writing,

“Happy Saturday :-)”

She tagged Nike Strength in the post. The American golfer signed a multi-year partnership deal with Nike Golf in 2023.

Screenshots taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

Korda last competed at the Lotte Championship, where she finished tied for fourth. She later withdrew from both the Buick LPGA Shanghai and this week’s $2.3 million BMW Ladies Championship. The LPGA had earlier confirmed her withdrawal from next week’s Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown due to an injury. Speaking about her health, Korda recently said:

"By this time of the year my body is definitely worn down. I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy."

Korda is expected to return to action at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, scheduled for November 13–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, where she will defend her title. She has already won the event three times.

How has Nelly Korda’s season been so far?

Nelly Korda’s 2025 season has been steady but not as dominant as her record-breaking run last year. After clinching seven victories in 2024, the American star is still chasing her first title of the 2025 season. She has played in 17 events so far, making the cut in each one and recording eight top-10 finishes. Her best outing came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished solo second at 18-under-par. She later earned another runner-up result with a 5-under-par total at the U.S. Women's Open.

Nelly Korda’s consistent performances kept her among the top players this year but a T39 finish at the AIG Women’s British Open cost her the World No. 1 position. Jeeno Thitikul, who placed T30 that week, overtook Korda to claim the top spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

In terms of performance stats Nelly Korda remains one of the most complete players on tour. She sits third in Strokes Gained Total (2.33) and fourth in SG Tee to Green (1.68), while continuing to lead the field in SG Off the Tee (0.93). Her SG Approach numbers have climbed to 0.66, moving her to 18th, while she ranks 56th in SG Around the Green (0.09) and 26th in SG Putting (0.60).

About the author Sonali Verma Know More