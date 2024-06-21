Nelly Korda talks about the dynamics with her caddie after strong start at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

A caddie can be paramount to a golfer's success, such is evident from the impressive season Nelly Korda is putting together. In search of her second Major of the season, she's off to a good start and has credited her caddie Jason McDede for how they have started this weekend.

First rounds have not been kind to Korda of late. She shot an astonishing 10 over par at the Women's US Open. Last weekend's LPGA Classic saw her miss the cut after shooting four over in the first.

This time, she was three under after one. Korda said via Golf Digest that some weeks she's far too reliant on her caddie and the decisions they make heading into the greens, for example.

Trending

Korda added:

"This week we decided that he was just going to give me the number, he was going to tell me how far I should land it, and then I'm going to make my decision based off that so I'm a little bit more confident with it. He's going to disagree or agree, but for the majority it was a lot of agreeing today, so it was good."

The dynamic between a golfer and a caddie can change, and the plans that they come up with together can, too. Korda knows that the relationship is flexible, but it's that flexibility that allows them to adapt and continue winning tournaments. It's part of the reason she's been so good this year and part of the reason she has seemingly returned to form at the PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda isn't dwelling on past struggles

A performance like the one Nelly Korda had at the Women's US Open could haunt some golfers. On one hole, she landed in the water multiple times and ultimately shot 10 over for the day. Even after breaking even on the second day, she did not make the cut.

Nelly Korda has bounced back this weekend

It was a surprising outing for someone who had won six of seven starts and had a five-outing winning streak at one point this year. Things came crashing down and didn't improve at the LPGA Classic, but Korda is not focusing on that.

Via Golf Digest, she said:

"You can't dwell on the past. You just have to focus 100 percent on what's lying right in front of you. That's just the attitude you have to have. You have to have short-term memory loss out here."

That mindset seems to have paid off thus far. Nelly Korda enjoyed a sterling opening round and has been even on the day through the first few holes of the second round. She trails Lexi Thompson by just one stroke as she searches for the second Major win of her campaign.