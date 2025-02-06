Nelly Korda teases a BTS sneak peek of her latest magazine photoshoot

Nelly Korda has shared the behind-the-scenes video of her recent photoshoot for a magazine. The American golfer is gearing up to play this week at the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

Ahead of the tournament, Korda and her fellow Tour players Charley Hull and Hannah Green had a photoshoot for Golf Magazine. Nelly Korda took to her Instagram account to share the BTS of the photoshoot.

For the shoot, the LPGA Tour player donned grey pants with a white Nike full-sleeve t-shirt. She did not add any captions while sharing the photoshoot and simply posted a video.

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda had a phenomenal season on the LPGA Tour in 2024 and has had an amazing start to this year's season as well. Last week, she played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and settled in second place after playing the four rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65.

Nelly Korda recalls her 2024 Founders Cup performance

During the recent press conference, Korda recalled her last year's performance at the tournament. She spoke about her final round from the 2024 season, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I just couldn't get really anything going on Sunday, and then my last two holes, I mean, to go eagle, birdie, especially with the pin on 18, was pretty incredible. I mean, I don't know where I pulled that out of but I did. (smiling.)

"But, you know, made me realize that even though Jay did say that there is no chance that I could win going to 17 tee, that even though there was a bunch of adversity, anything can happen in golf," she added.

At the 2024 Founders Cup, she started the game with a round of 69 before carding a round of 66. However, she struggled in the final two rounds, posting 73 in both. She settled at 7-under, finishing in the T7 position. Rose Zhang won the Founders Cup in 2024.

However, Nelly Korda is excited to play at the 2025 Founders Cup. During the press conference on Feb 5, she said:

"My favorite thing about playing out here and getting to do what I do for a living is growing the game and inspiring the next generation. If a kid comes up to me during the round I will always sign their hat, flag, anything. That's my favorite thing about this game. "

After a runner-up finish at the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions last week, Nelly Korda is the favorite to win the Founders Cup, having odds of +450, per Golf News Net.

Last week, she started her outing with a rough round of 71. However, as the game progressed, Korda's performance improved. She played the next two rounds of 67 each, and with the final round of 65, she settled with a total of 18-under.

