Nelly Korda tee-times, pairings, and more explored at the US Women's Open Major

Nelly Korda is already at Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania, to play in the 2024 US Women's Open Championship. Korda is the top favorite to win the title, having won six of her last seven tournaments, including five of them on the trot.

In the first two rounds of the US Women's Open in 2024, Korda is paired with Meghan Khang and Nasa Hataoka. The group tees off on Thursday at 8:13 a.m. (Eastern Time), beginning on hole 10, and on Friday at 1:58 p.m., beginning on hole 1.

Nelly Korda, 2023 U.S. Women's Open (Image via Getty).

Khang is ranked 15th in the Rolex Rankings and has played 9 tournaments in 2024. Her third place finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship was her best result of the season. As for Nasa Hataoka, she is ranked 18th in the world. Her performance in 2024 includes 11 tournaments, with a T3 at the HSBC Women's World Championship as her best result.

The friendship between Nelly Korda and Meghan Khang is well known. When Khang and Korda took the field at the LPGA Drive On Championship, the second start of the season, Korda even welcomed Khang to her house. That tournament was played at Bradenton Golf Club, Nelly Korda's home course. It was a good event for both, as Korda took the title and Khang finished third.

There was also a comical incident on the occasion, as Korda made a joke when they advanced to the fourth round of the competition.

"Megan and I are not sick of each other yet, so we played the first two days together, maybe tomorrow, and staying at the same house so...maybe I'll just leave her stuff outside the door today and be like 'find yourself a new place' (laughing)," she said. [5:02 - 5:09] [6:08 - 6:15]

Nelly Korda on the Lancaster Golf Club: "This golf course is a beast"

Nelly Korda had the opportunity to play nine holes at Lancaster Golf Club prior to her pre-event press conference on Tuesday. The World No. 1 described the course as a "beast,” considering how demanding it is.

"This golf course is a beast," Korda said "I mean, off the tee, if you don't hit it into the fairways, it sinks down into the rough, and these greens are small and very, very undulated. I didn't get to play in 2015, but it's a beast of a golf course," she stated.[1:18 - 1:32]

Korda also heaped praise on Lexi Thompson, who had announced her retirement earlier in the day. Korda wished her success in the new phase she is entering.

Korda also disclosed that, for the first time in her professional career, she has been working with a golf coach who travels with her to every tournament. She admitted that this had been beneficial for her game.