Nelly Korda treats herself at popular food spot after long shoot day for travel bag brand

Nelly Korda treated herself to a popular restaurant after a long shoot day for a brand. Korda, who endorses different brands, recently joined the shooting of the travel bag brand Tumi Travel. Following the hectic day, the golfer treated herself to an American restaurant.

Ad

Korda visited the Flower Child restaurant and shared a photo of the food counter on her Instagram story and captioned it:

“After a long shoot day.”

Flower Child (via Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda)

Four days ago, Korda announced that she would be featured in the SI Swimsuit magazine, where the likes of Jena Sims and Paige Spiranac would work for the 2025 edition.

Ad

Trending

Apart from the extracurricular activities, Nelly Korda played six LPGA events in 2025; the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to finish at T2, the Founders Cup to finish at T7, the Ford Championship to finish at T22, the JM Eagle LA Championship to finish at T16, the Chevron Championship to finish at T14, and the Mizuho Americas Open to finish at T5.

In her last appearance at the Mizuho Americas Open, she scored 11-under (277). Korda also hosted a junior event called the Nelly Invitational this year.

Ad

Nelly Korda shared her experience of hosting a junior event at the Mizuho Americas Open

Nelly Korda joined the pre-tournament press conference at the Mizuho Americas Open to share her experience of hosting the AJGA event called the Nelly Invitational. She also thanked Michelle Wie West for making the tournament successful.

“It's such a cool two weeks for the girls, last week playing in The Nelly Invitational and having a chance to compete in next year's Chevron major, and then obviously this week playing alongside them. If I was a junior, I would be -- I think I would just have such an amazing two weeks. It's such a cool opportunity for them getting to learn from the girls in the field, playing alongside them, and even playing practice rounds with them,” she said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

“I think that's such a cool experience and a great way for them to grow as players. I think props to the AJGA, Michelle, for putting this together…It's my favorite thing about golf, and the position I'm in is inspiring the next generation and making sure that when I leave the sport, it's in really good hands. I know with my platform, with the AJGA and playing in events like this, I mean, you're kind of inspiring the next generation,” he added.

Korda will next play at the US Women's Open. The tournament will take place at the Erin Hills Golf Course, boasting a $12 million purse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More