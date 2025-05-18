Nelly Korda treats herself at popular food spot after long shoot day for travel bag brand

Nelly Korda treated herself to a popular restaurant after a long shoot day for a brand. Korda, who endorses different brands, recently joined the shooting of the travel bag brand Tumi Travel. Following the hectic day, the golfer treated herself to an American restaurant.
Korda visited the Flower Child restaurant and shared a photo of the food counter on her Instagram story and captioned it:
“After a long shoot day.”
Four days ago, Korda announced that she would be featured in the SI Swimsuit magazine, where the likes of Jena Sims and Paige Spiranac would work for the 2025 edition.
Apart from the extracurricular activities, Nelly Korda played six LPGA events in 2025; the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to finish at T2, the Founders Cup to finish at T7, the Ford Championship to finish at T22, the JM Eagle LA Championship to finish at T16, the Chevron Championship to finish at T14, and the Mizuho Americas Open to finish at T5.
In her last appearance at the Mizuho Americas Open, she scored 11-under (277). Korda also hosted a junior event called the Nelly Invitational this year.
Nelly Korda shared her experience of hosting a junior event at the Mizuho Americas Open
Nelly Korda joined the pre-tournament press conference at the Mizuho Americas Open to share her experience of hosting the AJGA event called the Nelly Invitational. She also thanked Michelle Wie West for making the tournament successful.
“It's such a cool two weeks for the girls, last week playing in The Nelly Invitational and having a chance to compete in next year's Chevron major, and then obviously this week playing alongside them. If I was a junior, I would be -- I think I would just have such an amazing two weeks. It's such a cool opportunity for them getting to learn from the girls in the field, playing alongside them, and even playing practice rounds with them,” she said via ASAP Sports.
“I think that's such a cool experience and a great way for them to grow as players. I think props to the AJGA, Michelle, for putting this together…It's my favorite thing about golf, and the position I'm in is inspiring the next generation and making sure that when I leave the sport, it's in really good hands. I know with my platform, with the AJGA and playing in events like this, I mean, you're kind of inspiring the next generation,” he added.
Korda will next play at the US Women's Open. The tournament will take place at the Erin Hills Golf Course, boasting a $12 million purse.