Nelly Korda turns heads in white as she posts an early morning selfie

Nelly Korda surprised the fans with a beautiful morning selfie on her social media account. The American golfer is pretty active on her social media and is known for regularly sharing about her personal and professional life.

On Tuesday, she posted a morning selfie on her Instagram account, where she has around one million followers. Korda posed in a white dress with a glass in one hand and a mobile in the other hand. She kept her blonde hair open and shared the mirror selfie.

"It's an early one ☕," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

Following her last week's outing at the Founders Cup, Nelly Korda is having a good time, enjoying her company. She posted another picture on Tuesday with her dog, wearing a face mask.

"Ollie got so scared he had to come protect me😂," she wrote in the caption of the story.

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

After a phenomenal 2024 season, Nelly Korda had a good start to the 2025 season on the LPGA Tour. She played in two tournaments in 2025 so far and had some amazing finishes.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Nelly Korda competed in 17 tournaments and won seven tournaments on the circuit, including an impressive streak of winning five back-to-back tournaments.

Nelly Korda opens up about her outing at the Founders Cup 2025

Nelly Korda competed at last week's Founders Cup and had a decent outing. She started her outing with a round of 68 before making another round of 68. She played the next two rounds of 65 and 71 and finished in a tie for seventh place.

Following the tournament, Korda shared a post on her Instagram, reflecting on her outing at the Bradenton Country Club. She posted four pictures, including one in which she was signing autographs for young fans. Sharing the pictures, Korda wrote:

"Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams."

Nelly Korda started her 2025 LPGA Tour campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she posted four rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65 and finished in second place. So far, she has played in two tournaments on the LPGA Tour 2025 season and has finished in the top 10 in both of them.

