Nelly Korda turns the workout mode on sporting white top and red tights

Nelly Korda wasn't playing in any tournament this week, and the LPGA golfer showed her latest workout look. The 27-year-old uploaded a mirror selfie on her social media from the gym.

In the Instagram picture, Korda's face was partially hidden by her phone. She wore a white t-shirt paired with red yoga trousers and white shoes. Here's the photo on Korda’s Instagram story:

Nelly Korda ( via Nelly Korda's Instagram story)

Korda last played at the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, to finish at T4 with 14 under. She had other top 10 finishes, including the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, CPKC Women's Open, and the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open with T5, T10, and a fifth-place finish after scoring 15 under, 6 under, and 13 under, respectively.

Nelly Korda's best finishes of the season came at the US Women's Open and Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a T2 and second-place finish, respectively.

What did Nelly Korda say after her last runner-up finish in a major?

Nelly Korda tied for second place at the US Women's Open with a score of 5 under. After the event, the golfer joined a post-tournament press conference at the Erin Hills GC and talked about her takeaways from the week.

“Definitely played pretty well today. Just didn't see any of my putts really drop on the back nine. If anything, kind of made a silly three-putt, but then bounced back with a nice birdie…it was just my -- not much to say other than it does sting to come up short, but at the end of the day, the work that I've been putting in, especially throughout the start of the season, to test it on conditions like the U.S. Women's Open where you're tested mentally, you're testing your game in every department.”

The World No. 2 continued about why her relationship with the US Open was complicated. She said:

“This is -- obviously I played this event when I was 14 years old, so maybe a little bit more emotional about it…You're going to lose more than you win a majority of the time. I feel like I actually learn a lot about myself and my game and where I need to improve playing the U.S. Women's Open because it does test every part of your game.”

Nelly Korda finished with a 5 under after four days of tournament play at the US Women's Open. She fired 72 in the opening round of the event with one birdie on the back nine. Followed by 67 in the second round of the event, with four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 73 and 71 with three birdies and four birdies, respectively.

