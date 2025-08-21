Nelly Korda unravels the ‘most important’ part of being successful in golf despite ‘zero wins’ this season

Nelly Korda has yet to win on the LPGA Tour this season, a surprising development given the record-breaking variety of winners in 2025. Through the first 21 events, 22 different players have claimed titles, including six rookies, marking the most diverse run of winners in tour history.What makes Korda’s absence from that list even more unexpected is that her performance remains nearly identical to her dominant 2024 season, when she captured seven victories. A few hours ago, the official Instagram page of the LPGA Tour shared snippets from Nelly Korda's post-round presser ahead of the 2025 CPKC Women's Open, where she will next play.In the video, Korda shared the reason behind her successful career so far. She said:&quot;Last year at this time, I had six wins under my belt, and my stats are better, and I’ve zero wins under my belt. So, I think the most important thing is kind of sticking to your process. always trying to be in contention coming into the weekend and kind of figuring out your groove.&quot;The LPGA Tour's Instagram page, in the caption, rightly wrote:&quot;Golf works in mysterious ways 🤷‍♀️ Nelly knows the importance of sticking with your process&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStatistically, the 27-year-old has been remarkably consistent. She has made the cut in all 13 stroke-play starts this year and recorded five top-10 finishes. Korda ranks second in scoring average at 69.87, just behind Jenno Thitikul.A year ago, Korda posted a slightly better 69.56 average, again finishing second to Thitikul’s 69.33. Despite dropping to No. 2 in the world rankings, she remains among the elite players in women’s golf.Nelly Korda shares the most important aspect that a golfer needs to winAhead of the CPKC Women's Open, Nelly Korda admitted that she often wondered how she managed to stay near the top. She explained that while the thought sometimes puzzled her, it also motivated her, as it reflected the hard work she had been putting in and the strong level of play she had maintained.Korda added, via Golf Digest:“Everything just hasn't clicked. For you to win out here or to win in general, it's so hard. Everything has to click. Bounces have to go your way. Everything just has to click. Unfortunately, it just hasn't. But never say never. We still have a bunch of events left in the season. Doesn't matter how you start, it's how you finish, so we'll see.”One factor could be Atthaya Thitikul, the Thai standout who overtook Korda for the World No. 1 spot two weeks ago. Despite just one victory this season at the Mizuho Americas Open in May, she has surpassed Nelly Korda with eight top-10 finishes and leads the tour with a scoring average of 69.51.