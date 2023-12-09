Nelly Korda WITB 2023: Exploring the LPGA superstar’s bag

Nelly Korda has been playing golf professionally on the LPGA Tour since 2017. She has won 8 titles on the Tour, including one Major, the Women's PGA Championship in 2021.

Korda also won the Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Korda's win at the Olympics brought her national acclaim and she's now a role model to many aspiring golfers.

Although the 25-year-old often gets praise for her performances, Korda's gear and equipment are worth mentioning as well. Below we have a breakdown of the equipment and gear Nelly Korda is carrying for the 2023 season.

Driver - TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD (9 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 6 S shaft

Fairway Woods - TaylorMade Stealth 2 (16.5 degrees)

Hybrid - Ping G425

Irons - TaylorMade P770 (5-6), TaylorMade P7MC (7-PW)

Wedges - TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge 50 and 54 degrees / TaylorMade Wedge Works T Grind 58 degrees

Putter - Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2

Ball - TaylorMade TP5

Apparel - Nike

Nelly Korda prefers to keep her gear simple and minimalistic. The American professional golfer has gone for trusted and reliable brands like TaylorMade and Ping.

Currently, Korda is playing at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational with teammate Tony Finau. The pair have taken an early lead following a strong performance in the first round.

Tony Finau applauds Nelly Korda for the early lead at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational

Nelly Korda & Tony Finau (Image via Getty)

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational is a one-of-a-kind tournament where LPGA Tour golfers pair up with PGA Tour golfers. 2023 Mexico Open winner Tony Finau teamed up with Nelly Korda and the pair stormed their way to an early lead.

The pairing of Finau-Korda currently holds a one-stroke advantage over the pairs of Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover, and Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang. The groups tied in second carded 15-under 57 at the end of the first day. Korda and Finau complemented each other's game and the latter even applauded the LPGA Tour golfer for her performance.

Finau was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

“When Nelly is following me around the course, it makes the game feel pretty simple.”

Finau added:

“She was able to make the putts and clutch up when we really needed to make putts.”

This is the first time the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour have hosted a mixed tournament since 1999. Korda and Finau are in a strong position to clinch the win, however, they will have to battle it out for the alternate shot format on Saturday.