Nelly Korda wraps up her 2025 CPKC Women’s Open outing with a 2-word message

Nelly Korda shared a sweet message for her fans after her decent outing at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open. The American golfer competed in the four-day LPGA Tour event, which wrapped up its finale on Sunday, August 24.She settled in a tie for tenth place and, after the game, shared a post on her Instagram account, expressing gratitude for the Canadian crowd. She wrote:&quot;Thank you 🇨🇦🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNelly Korda started the campaign at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open with an opening round of 69, followed by another round of 69. However, she then struggled with her game and played a round of 72 followed by the final round of 68.Brooke Henderson won the championship. She registered a one-stroke win in the game over Minjee Lee. The Canadian golfer, playing on her home ground, started her campaign with a round of 71 but improved as the game progressed. She carded 66 on the second day and then played the third round of 65, followed by the fourth of 67.A look into Nelly Korda's performance in 2025This season on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda started her campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She was the runner-up in the event after carding the four rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65.She then recorded a decent finish at the Founders Cup, settling in the T7 position. She had some amazing finishes, including a solo fifth at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open; however, she did not win any of the tournaments.Here are the results of the tournaments Nelly Korda played in 2025:CPKC Women's Open: T10 (69, 69, 72, 68)AIG Women's Open: T36 (70, 72, 74, 75)ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: 5 (68, 66, 70, 71)The Amundi Evian Championship: T43 (67, 70, 75, 71)KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T19 (72, 74, 72, 76)ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15 (71, 66, 68)U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T2 (72, 67, 73, 71)Mizuho Americas Open: T5 (68, 68, 68, 73)The Chevron Championship: T14 (77, 68, 71, 70)JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16 (67, 68, 67, 72)T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (78, 73, 75)Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22 (67, 65, 73, 69)Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7 (68, 68, 65, 71)Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2 (71, 67, 67, 65)Last season was highly impressive for Korda as she won seven tournaments in the season. She played in 16 tournaments and cut in 13 last season, and this season so far, she played in 14 and made the cut in all of them.