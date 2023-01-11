Netflix drops the trailer of the golf docuseries Full Swing 

Netflix has finally dropped a trailer for their most awaited PGA Tour golf series, "Full Swing," with LIV Golfers taking the lead. The trailer was dropped on Wednesday, January 11, featuring Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen, and Mito Pereira.

Besides them, it also features LIV Golf players Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Ian Poulter. Interestingly, Mito Pereira is rumored to have signed a deal with the Saudi-backed series, and Nuclr Golf claimed that it would be made public next week.

The series was announced earlier in 2022, and within a year, the first trailer was out, and the docuseries is scheduled to premiere on February 15.

The biggest surprise in the series was Rory McIlroy, who was not part of it when it was announced last year but has been featured in the trailer. He was seen sitting on a chair towards the end of the clip.

"Quiet in the house! Action, " a voice was heard in the background.

The star-studded trailer is packed with dramatic music, chaos, and eye-catching movement. It was a fast-paced trailer with scenes from the WM Phoenix Open's Rowdy's 16th hole, with the addition of players shouting, celebrating their victories, and getting sad about their losses.

The emotions varied from happiness, enjoyment, fun, jumping on a trampoline, and chilling out with kids and family to tears, sadness, and falling out. Golfers also talked about the game.

"The game needs to push forward" - Rory McIlroy opens up about the future of the game in the trailer of Full Swing

The trailer started with a voice in the background saying:

"Every year, these guys fight for their careers."

Soon after, Jordan Spieth was seen in the gym. He said:

"I'm fighting to win every time I play."

The biggest surprise in the series was Rory McIlroy. He was introduced at the end and said:

"If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward."

The golfers were shown leaving the planes, traveling in cars, and talking with their families while the Netflix camera chased them, recording the moments.

Netflix @netflix “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”



Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.” Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.Full Swing premieres February 15. https://t.co/jyxCb1Sgmk

The trailer of Full Swing features three of the last four major tournament winners, including Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, and PGA Tour Championship winner Justin Thomas.

"All it takes is one week, and your life changes,"- Justin was heard saying in the trailer.

Vox Media Studios produced the series in collaboration with Box To Box Films, while Chad Munn served as the executive producer along with Mark Olsen.

It'd be amazing to see LIV golfers and PGA Tour players on the same screen. However, the Full Swing was announced before the inception of the Saudi-backed series. But things have worsened, and of course, the legal battle between the two series has made the fans talk about it.

In the comments section of the released trailer, people talked about their excitement and said they couldn't wait for the series' release.

