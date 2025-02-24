Netflix Full Swing Season 3: When does it release?

Netflix's smash hit golf docuseries Full Swing is back for a third season. The golf show revealed some of the inner workings of the sport over the last few years in the previous two seasons. The third promises to showcase what every golf fan will want to see, but when can fans actually take a look?

Ad

When does Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 release?

Netflix's third season of Full Swing has already been confirmed. The February 25 release date is just hours away. Netflix typically drops all episodes of the show at one time, as they do with their other hit shows like Stranger Things, Ozark, or The Night Agent.

The third season is expected to be a pretty big one. In the past, viewers have seen the highs of Ryder Cup acceptance and the lows of rejection. They've seen some of the controversies between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour and the personal lives of so many stars.

Ad

Trending

This season is expected to have major storylines at play, but perhaps none bigger than the Scottie Scheffler arrest. Season 2 was released in February last year, and months later, Season 3 got its biggest storyline.

Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship. He was in the middle of a historic streak, and he bounced back to shoot well under par in the immediate aftermath. He battled the legal system before the charges were dropped, but it was one of the biggest stories in golf in 2024.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler's arrest will be in Full Swing Season 3 (Image via Imagn)

Scheffler's entire season, which resulted in nine global wins and a dominant, historic run, will be front and center, too. He didn't just get arrested, and he had one of the best years since Tiger Woods' prime, so fans can look forward to that.

Ad

Of course, the biggest tournament of the year will be featured. Rory McIlroy was inches away from breaking his decade-long drought at the Majors with the US Open, but two improbable misses in the final three holes opened the door for LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau to have a clutch win.

As mentioned, past seasons showed Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup snub in 2023. This year, Full Swing will show off Bradley's major comeback, going from snubbed player to captain chosen to erase the sting of 2023's resounding defeat.

Ad

Robert MacIntyre won a tournament for the first time on the PGA Tour with his father as the caddie, and there's going to be plenty of inside coverage of that event and that moment for the budding star.

There will be so much more than just this at midnight when the calendar officially flips to February 25. This is a Netflix original, so it won't be featured anywhere else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback