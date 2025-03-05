One of the biggest golf movies of all time has a sequel on the way: Happy Gilmore 2. This movie was announced a long time ago, but Netflix has officially revealed when fans of the first movie will get their chance to watch the long-awaited sequel.

Per Discussing Film, the movie will drop on the streaming platform on July 25. It is not expected to get even a limited theatrical release since Netflix has a partnership with leading actor and co-writer Adam Sandler.

Sandler has largely been making movies on Netflix for a while. He did Hustle and Spaceman within the last few years, and he's now got Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to his decades-old golf movie as well.

Sandler is very passionate about sports, as many of his recent films are about or revolve around the athletic world. Hustle and Uncut Gems fit this criteria, but so do older films of his like The Waterboy, The Longest Yard, and the original Happy Gilmore.

Netflix is also getting more involved with sports, especially golf. They've given Sandler the ability to make some sports-related movies, and they've been releasing seasons of Full Swing, the docuseries around golf, for years now.

Who is going to be in Happy Gilmore 2?

Adam Sandler will be back to reprise his role in the sequel to Happy Gilmore. So will Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald. They will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes cameos from Eminem and Rickie Fowler.

The cast includes:

Ben Stiller

Margaret Qualley

Benny Safdie

Dennis Dugan

Bad Bunny

Travis Kelce

Nick Swardson

Kym Whitley

Lee Trevino

Connor Sherry

Ethan Cutcosky

Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, John Daly, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are among the pro golfers expected to be small parts of the cast as well.

Scottie Scheffler will make an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Imagn)

Tim Herlihy, who wrote the original film as well as many other Sandler movies, will be back to co-write Happy Gilmore 2 with the lead actor. Kyle Newacheck is directing. He's best known for Workaholics, Murder Mystery, and a host of other television shows.

Rupert Gregson-Williams, best known for his work on Wonder Woman, Hacksaw Ridge, The Crown and Aquaman is going to make the music for the movie.

The plot of the movie is unknown currently. It is expected to follow the events of the first film with so many returning characters, but beyond that, there is not much to go on. The film also does not have a trailer yet, but there should be one soon since the movie is coming out in about five months.

