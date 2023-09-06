Netflix's 'Full Swing' attracts 63% of viewers to PGA Tour coverage post debut

The impact of the PGA Tour has been ever increasing for the past couple of years due to many factors. However, a fundamental reason for it's massive growth in popularity can be contributed to it's appeal in pop culture. Comparatively, golf wasn't a popular sport before but that has changed now.

The world's biggest streaming company Netflix came out with an interesting project this year where they focused on the sport of golf and offered a behind-the-scenes look at all the golfers. Netflix released a docuseries called the 'Full Swing' on 15 February and it had a direct impact on the PGA Tour viewership. There has been a significant increase in all the metrics relating to viewership and information.

According to the Nielsen Media research and analysis of the US, 63 percent of the 'Full Swing' viewers tuned in to the live coverage of the PGA Tour in the next couple of months. Aditionally, 11 percent of the docuseries viewers followed the season regularly when it resumed after six months of the release.

Another study by Xcelerant Omnibus suggests that an estimated 42 percent of viewers watched professional golf on TV after seeing the 'Full Swing'. Social media and print media also benefited from the Netflix docuseries. Statistically, 36 percent spent additional time keeping up-to-date with the Tour on social media while there was a 27 percent increase in reading time of golf news and infotainment articles.

'Full Swing' reaches Netflix Top 10 billboard while massively increasing PGA Tour viewership

The PGA Tour has benefited greatly from the new 'Full-Swing' docuseries as it reached the Netflix Top 10 billboard with many viewers gaining valuable knowledge of Golf. The series was a massive hit on Netflix and reached the Top 10 billboard in almost every country it was launched in.

Interestingly, the series managed to clinch the No.1 spot in Ireland and No.2 spot in the US and UK. 'Full Swing' has created a similar impact to that of 'The Drive to Survive', a Netflix series based on Formula 1. The second season of the series is currently under production, however, the release date hasn't been fixed yet.