Netflix’s popular Golf series Full Swing announces season 2 release date

Full Swing, the Netflix docuseries, took the golf world by storm last year. It gave fans an inside look at the inner workings of the sport and the personal lives of the athletes who star in it. It was a huge hit and there was an expectation that more was coming.

Netflix has confirmed that there is and fans can start building anticipation as the second season would be here sooner than later. The hit series will show up on the streaming service once more on March 6.

On March 6, viewers would take yet another deep dive into the world of golf. They were treated to an inside look at the divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in season 1, and that divide hasn't quite gone away.

In fact, it might be more entrancing to audiences now. The merger has been agreed to and there's a lot going on behind the scenes that fans might not know about. Some of that could be shown on screen in the second season of Full Swing.

What could Season 2 of Full Swing entail?

The first season gave fans a great insight into the sport they love. It showcased Scottie Scheffler's incredible work ethic, Dustin Johnson's iconic sense of humor and so much more that is often not seen on the golf course.

What could Season 2 of Full Swing bring to the world?

It would be interesting to see what Rory McIlroy is up to. Full Swing was a stage for him to speak on the state of the sport and the rivalry building between the two tours.

The Netflix show is where he first famously said:

"It's been contentious at times and I have maybe leaned into that part of it a little too much, and made it a little too personal in my mind. But I feel like what some people have done has affected the rest of the profession. I'm just trying to defend what I think is right."

Now, he's reversed his tune and it would be interesting if Full Swing got a look at the behind-the-scenes reactions and quotes from the Irishman. Nevertheless, Netflix does have an inside look at some things from the Ryder Cup.

Camera crews for the show captured the moment Keegan Bradley found out that he wasn't going to make it to the Ryder Cup team for the United States:

"I wake up, I'm very tired and I get a call from Netflix and they say 'Keegan we've got a camera crew five minutes from your house.' And as soon as I picked up the phone he was like 'hey Keegan...' one of those and I look over at Jill a second into the call and go 'no'. He was really nice and hung up the phone and, I mean you're all going to see this. This is all real life, no one's ever seen this call before. It was devastating."

Fans would be eagerly waiting to see what Season 2 has in store for them.