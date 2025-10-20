"Never had the Delhi belly": Michael Kim gets honest about his week at the DP World India Championship

Michael Kim shared about his experience at the DP World India Championship. Kim was playing in India last week and completed his last round of the tournament on Sunday. Following that, the golfer spoke about his overall experience from last week in a series of posts on X.

Kim mentioned that his week at the DP World India Championship was good, with good hospitality at the hotel, and he relished the flavors of India.

“Thoughts from DP World India: -I had a little trepidation before coming to India but I honestly had a great time this week. The golf course was super unique, but played into my strengths and everyone treated us great. I can’t thank DP World enough for inviting me and hosting an awesome tournament. -Special shoutout to the Oberoi hotel. Easily top 5 hotels I’ve ever stayed, mainly because of the staff. There’s a higher staff to guest ratio than anywhere I’ve been and every one of them treats you like a king. -Food was great. I never had the Delhi belly and there was lots of spice in the food which I loved.”

Before this post came up, Michael Kim spoke about the dogs at the Delhi Golf Club course on his X handle. He said:

“Few dogs just roaming around the course. Would come onto the green to chill sometimes haha-Traffic… F1 cars are pretty massive…Respect to the pit crew.”

Tommy Fleetwood won the DP World India Championship with 22 under. Keita Nakajima finished in the second place, and Shane Lowry tied for third place.

How did Michael Kim perform at the DP World India Championship?

Michael Kim finished at T9 at the DP World India Championship with a total score of 16 under. He fired 68 in the opening round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Followed by 68 in the second round of the event, with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

The third and fourth rounds saw 69 with four birdies and 67 with seven birdies, respectively. Kim won the DP World Tour’s FedEx Open de France with 16 under. He also played at the BMW PGA Championship and missed the cut.

Michael Kim's last PGA Tour appearance was at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at T56 after scoring 1 over. Kim’s top 10 finishes of the PGA Tour season came at the WM Phoenix Open, the Cognizant Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the BMW Championship after scoring 17 under, 15 under, 8 under, and 6 under, respectively. His other best finishes were a T13 at the Genesis Invitational and a T13 at the Mexico Open.

