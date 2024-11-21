"Never quit” – Bryson DeChambeau answers himself while inching closer to making an ace over his mansion

Bryson DeChambeau has been trying to make an ace over his mansion for the past few days but has been struggling to achieve it. However, the LIV golfer remains optimistic about completing the challenge and is not quitting.

Bryson DeChambeau has become very active on social media since joining LIV Golf, frequently sharing content online. He has a popular golf series on YouTube called Break 50, and now another interesting and unique challenge is going viral on the internet. The two-time Major winner is aiming to make a hole-in-one by hitting a shot over his Dallas mansion. He has been attempting this challenge for the last nine days but has yet to succeed.

Trending

For this challenge, DeChambeau gets a set number of attempts corresponding to the day of the challenge. On the first day, he had only one attempt, which increased to two on the second day and continued to increase as the days progressed.

On the ninth day, he had nine attempts, but once again, all of his tee shots landed close to the hole without going in. Despite this, Bryson DeChambeau is not giving up. While sharing the video on his Instagram account, he wrote:

"Never quit"

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau's hole-in-one over the mansion challenge has garnered significant views on his Instagram account. His most popular reel was from Day 4, which crossed over 5.4 million views on the platform. Day 5 has 5.1 million views, while Day 6 has 5 million.

Bryson DeChambeau watches the launch of SpaceX

DeChambeau recently joined Donald Trump at the launch of SpaceX in his home state of Texas. The American golfer shared a video of the historic moment on his Instagram account, writing:

"I’ve never been so inspired."

Notably, there have been quite a few occasions this year where Bryson DeChambeau has joined Trump on the greens and even away from the golf courses. The two have seemingly developed a solid bond following their collaboration for the Break 50 challenge earlier this year.

Donald Trump even invited DeChambeau to celebrate his presidential election win while he was giving a speech in Palm Beach. Trump said (via Fox News):

"We have up here today the U.S. Open champion, he’s fantastic. He hits the ball a little longer than me, just a little bit. He’s got a great career going. Great U.S. Open, Bryson. That’s a fantastic job," Trump added before inviting the LIV Golfer on stage."

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is enjoying the offseason as LIV Golf's third season wrapped up in September, with the next season set to start in 2025. However, fans won't have to wait that long to see DeChambeau competing in official events.

The American golfer will be teeing off next month in Las Vegas with Brooks Koepka. They will play against Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour in The Showdown, a made-for-TV golf event scheduled for December 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback