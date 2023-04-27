“Never seen anyone kiss so much a**” - LIV golfer bashes ‘bulls*** artist’ Phil Mickelson over Saudi Arabia connection

Phil Mickelson has had a rough couple of years. The ace golfer made headlines in 2022 with his controversial move to LIV Golf. In the meanwhile, he also came close to ending his career after describing Saudi Arabia as “scary m************” in his infamous interview with Alan Shipnuck.

Interestingly, Mickelson later apologized for the comments. In another instance, he even dismissed doing such an interview with Shipnuck, who wrote the golfer’s unofficial biography, "Phil."

According to him, the comments nearly ended Mickelson’s career in the Saudi-backed series. He also claimed that even LIV golfers bashed the 2021 PGA Championship winner for his move. The biographer revealed that a nameless LIV golfer dubbed Mickelson a ‘bulls*** artist’ who ‘kiss so much a**.’

According to Alan Shipnuck, the anonymous player said, as quoted by National Club Golfer:

“If you think Phil is a bulls*** artist normally, this was another level… You’ve never seen anyone kiss so much a** with that kind of enthusiasm and skill.”

He added:

“He was ‘on’ from the second he got off the plane and never broke character. I’m pretty sure by the end of the week he could have been elected mayor of King Abdullah City, if they actually held elections over there.”

It is pertinent to note that Phil Mickelson is currently the face of LIV Golf. Having become one of the first big names to join the new breakaway league, the ace golfer has openly defended his side multiple times.

It is also noteworthy that the Hy Flyers GC captain even became the highest-paid golfer of the year in 2022 following his move to the rebel series.

Phil Mickelson denies interview with Alan Shipnuck

Phil Mickelson had a turbulent year following his move to LIV Golf. He missed the Masters, didn’t defend his PGA Championship title, and missed the cut at the US Open. However, he faced the most heat for his comments on LIV and Saudi Arabia. The six-time major champion even went under the radar for a while due to the harsh criticism he faced.

Interestingly, the 52-year-old later denied doing the infamous interview with Alan Shipnuck. Replying to media questions about his comments on LIV Golf at the LIV Golf press conference at the Royal Green Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Phil Mickelson said:

"I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck. And I find that my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive and I have the utmost respect for everybody that I've been involved with."

This came after Mickelson issued a statement claiming that the comments in question were made "off the record."

In his statement, the golfer wrote:

"Although it doesn't look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interests of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this."

The claims and apologies from Phil Mickelson came too late as the golfer had already lost sponsors Amstel Light and KPMG for making the controversial remarks.

