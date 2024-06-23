“Never seen anyone more miserable”; “Wow”: Fans split as Cameron Young continues his strong performance at the 2024 Travelers Championship

Cameron Young was the owner of one of the most spectacular performances of the 2024 Travelers Championship, posting a third-round 59. Young continued that momentum into the final round and birdied the first four holes.

Fans have been following Young's exceptional performance and have left their impressions on social media. Some have shown their amazement with this result, while others are cheering him on for his first PGA Tour win.

"Never seen anyone more miserable making birdies."

"Wow go cam go make your first win insane!!!

"It’s unbelievable how he’s just bombing and gauging this place. He hit five fairways yesterday and shot 59," one user posted.

"D**n....that's a nice little birdie train," another fan wrote.

"Back-to-back sub 60 watch," another user said.

Cameron Young carded four consecutive birdies to start the fourth round. He then parred the next four and birdied the 9th to finish the front nine at 5 under.

Young started the back nine with a bogey on the 10th and a birdie on the 11th. Through 12, he sits at T3 with a score of 18 under, one stroke behind leaders Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.

Reviewing Cameron Young's first three rounds at the Travelers Championship

Cameron Young began his performance at the Travelers Championship by playing the first round for a score of 2 over, with one birdie and three bogeys. A day later, he carded five birdies and one bogey to set his score at 2 under after 36 holes.

Young was in the thick part of the leaderboard going into the third round. However, that changed during the so-called "Moving Day," as he carded the best 18 holes of his PGA Tour career.

His first four holes of the third round were even better than Sunday's, as he carded three birdies and an eagle in that segment. Young then parred three straight holes and birdied the final two of the front nine.

Young continued in good stride on the back nine and parred the first three holes. He then birdied the 13th, parred the 14th and made his second eagle of the round on the 15th. He closed the day with par, birdie, and par, for a score of 11-under 59 for the round.

In this way, Young improved his all-time PGA Tour record of 62. He was also just one stroke behind the record of TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship (58, Jim Furyk, 2016).

Young has played 57 events on the main American circuit, however, he has yet to achieve his first victory at this level. His results include 53 cuts passed and 16 Top 10s, including seven second-place finishes.