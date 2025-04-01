Billy Horschel sent the golf world into a frenzy after his match-saving putt which ultimately catapulted the Atlanta Drive Golf Club to victory last week. The Atlanta Drive won the first ever SoFi Cup in the new TGL indoor golf league. However, the eight-time PGA Tour winner has more lofty goals for 2025 and aims to make the American Ryder Cup team this fall.

Ad

Horschel, despite being ranked as high as 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking in his career, has never been selected for a Ryder Cup team. As a professional, he's only represented the United States in the Presidents Cup in 2022 and never the Ryder Cup.

In an interview with Dan Rapaport on his podcast and YouTube show Dan on Golf on Monday, Horschel spoke about potentially being selected to the 2025 American Ryder Cup team by captain Bradley. Rapaport asked Horschel is he was "working" on Bradley to try to get selected for the team.

Ad

Trending

"No," Horschel said with a smirk. "I've never worked on any captains, I've never worked on anything and tried to talk my way onto a team or sorta sway a captain... I think every captain, every assistant captain that's ben selected over the last decade understands how much a Ryder Cup means to me. How much being a part of a team means to me. I think they all understand what I bring to a team." (28:40)

Ad

Ad

Horschel also elaborated on what he believes it will take in order for him to be selected for the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

"It comes down to be playing more consistent golf and playing at a level that when when we get close to the Ryder Cup that they feel comfortable with choosing me, that I'm gonna deliver points that are much needed. But I think I'm in a really good spot this year. I think if I can continue to just get better and play consistent golf, I think there are signs that, you know, I may be picked," Horschel said. (29:08)

Ad

12 players with make Team USA's Ryder Cup team. Six will be selected through points and six will be selected through the choice of captain Keegan Bradley.

How good are Billy Horschel's chances at making the team?

Billy Horschel at the TGL Finals 2025 (via Getty)

As of right now, Billy Horschel's chances of making Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup appear to be very strong. As of right now, he is 11th in points, about 1,200 points behind J.J. Spaun for the sixth spot, which automatically makes the team.

Ad

Horschel has played good golf of late and is currently the 20th ranked golfer in the world. The 38-year-old won twice in 2024, once on the PGA Tour and once on the DP World Tour.

Horschel won the Corales Puntacana Championship last April. In September of 2024, he won the BMW PGA Championship over Rory McIlroy and Triston Lawrence in a playoff at the iconic Wentworth Golf Club.

Billy Horschel's best finish so far in 2025 has come at the Valspar Championship. He finished tied for fourth place, three shots behind winner Viktor Hovland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback