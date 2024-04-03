New DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings expresses optimism for future- “I feel we have a great opportunity to look forward”

The newly appointed CEO of the DP World Tour, Guy Kinnings, has big plans for future seasons of the Tour. With the need to reach a wider audience growing day by day, globalization will be the central theme of growth at the DP World Tour.

Coming in as the fifth CEO of the DP World Tour, Kinnings took over from Kieth Pelley on April 2. Kinnings has worked closely with the DP World Tour board for the past few years, and wants to expand the tour as much as possible.

Speaking via the European Tour, Kinnings said:

“I have been working closely with our players, our Board, our partners and our staff over the past six years and I feel we have a great opportunity to look forward and to focus on unity and alignment in the game."

Emphasizing on this global landscape, Guy Kinnings spoke about the relationships that the DP World Tour has been building through their existing schedule, and that it will continue to get stronger in the coming days.

Kinnings, a law graduate from Oxford, will replace Pelley, who has undertaken the role of CEO at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), starting this month.

Guy Kinnings emphasizes the importance of fans in the future of the DP World Tour

Guy Kinnings also said that there has recently been a shift in the global mindset with regard to golf, which is the perfect opportunity to capitalize for the sport.

With the increase in global footprint will also come an increase in fans, which is a crucial part of the DP World Tour strategy. He said (via the aforementioned source):

“We have a widely recognised international footprint, stemming from 50 years of building relationships and staging tournaments in many different countries and continents and this allows us to appeal to golf fans from a wide variety of different backgrounds and demographics. We very much look forward to continuing that.”

Kinnings was previously the Chief Executive of the Ryder Cup, and oversaw the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Kinnings was also a key part of the DP World Tour's alliance with the PGA Tour in 2020 and has been integrated into the Tour's work for several years now.

Eric Nicoli, Chairman of the European Tour, had nothing but praise for Kinnings, saying that his experience and strong relationships would be a perfect fit for the role of CEO.

"He is vastly experienced, is hugely respected throughout the golf industry and has strong relationships right across our sport... We are looking forward to working closely with Guy to take advantage of the opportunities that await us, and to take our Tour to even greater heights on behalf of the entirety of our membership", Nicoli said.