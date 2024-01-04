“New Year, New Rory”: Rory McIlroy’s recent comments don't sit well with Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims

Rory McIlroy's most recent statements have caused quite a stir in the golf world. Thousands of reactions have been reported on all digital platforms, and Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, didn't fail to leave her own.

Sims took to her Instagram stories to post her impressions about Rory McIlroy's words. The actress-model was concrete but eloquent with her statement.

"New Year, New Rory," posted Jena Sims on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Brooks Koepka also left his particular reaction to Rory McIlroy's words. The five-time major champion posted a GIF on X (formerly Twitter), showing Kermit The Frog drinking tea, which has been interpreted by fans that what the Northern Irishman said did not surprise Koepka.

Until this Tuesday, January 2, Rory McIlroy was one of the strongest defenders of the PGA Tour in its controversy with LIV Golf. McIlroy's statements about the players who play on that circuit were generally poorly received by, among others, Brooks Koepka.

Rory McIlroy: "I can understand why some golfers have gone over to LIV"

The Northern Irishman participated as a guest on Sky Sports' "Stick to Football" podcast which was released this Tuesday, January 2. There, Rory McIlroy addressed a wide range of topics, all related to LIV Golf.

Something that has caught the attention of the golf world was his expressions about that circuit and the players who play in it. McIlroy acknowledged having been "a little judgmental" with his LIV Golf colleagues.

This was part of what he said to "Stick to Football" (via Today's Golfer):

"I can understand why some golfers have gone over to LIV. At the end of the day, we’re professional golfers and we play to make a living and make money, so I understand it... But I think it’s just created this division that will hopefully stop soon because I think it’s the best thing for golf too..."

"I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realise that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’ position…"

Rory McIlroy also expressed that he has never received an offer from LIV Golf, as well as supported Jon Rahm's decision to sign with that circuit. The Northern Irishman said he would like to see LIV Golf become an equivalent of the Indian Premier League (cricket), which would be "fun" to participate in.

McIlroy also said that in late 2022 he met with the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yasir Al Rumayyan. During the meeting, he said, they discussed Al Rumayyan's ideas about golf and the role that the team format can play.

According to the Northern Irishman, after this meeting, he suggested that the PGA Tour board meet with Al Rumayyan. However, he said that the announcement of the framework agreement surprised him, as he was aware of the negotiations, but not of their progress.