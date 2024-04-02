New York Golf Club joins Tiger Woods’ TGL with star-studded lineup ft. Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

The teams for the TGL, helmed by Tiger Woods, a golf league that will debut in January, are slowly being revealed, and New York Golf Club is the latest. For the most part, the league's full roster is confirmed, and teams are being formed out of that. The latest team to be formed is in New York, which is owned by Steve Cohen, the New York Mets owner.

The roster is full of great golfers, and New York has put together its own fine player list. The league has experienced some delays and won't start until 2025, but fans can start getting excited about who they'll be able to watch play together.

For New York Golf Club, which also revealed its brand new logo, that roster includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young. These are among the best and most notable golfers out there.

Schauffele said via the New York Post:

“It’s going to be something that people have never seen before. The big goal is to grow the golf audience by giving everyone an insight into how we operate. It’s very personal and up-close and will be similar to what we do on the golf course. It’ll be more tech-forward, but similar to our sort of process that we try to do in tournament play.’’

These PGA Tour stars are all highly acclaimed and will provide one of the best units Woods' league has.

Steve Cohen excited for New York Golf Club in TGL

Steve Cohen, who is known to invest highly in his sports teams, also said that he was excited about what TGL, which stands for - Tomorrow's Golf League.

Steve Cohen owns the New York Golf Club

He believes golf is growing in popularity and that TGL has provided an "innovative take" on the sport and should be fun for new and old golf fans:

“TGL’s primetime format and fast-paced style will allow fans to connect with their favorite golfers like never before, and I look forward to New York Golf Club bringing excitement to the tri-state area.’’

Cohen is also acutely aware of how New York sports work. He said locals are "crazy", but that they have a lot of passion for the sport of golf. He thinks the area is unique in its sports fandom, and that makes him excited:

“I mean, how cool is it for me? I’m from the West Coast and we don’t really have a lot of New Yorkers running around here in California, that sort of share that passion for sports. It’ll be a treat for me to be in front of them.’’

Several other high profile sports owners, such as Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons), John Henry (Boston Red Sox), David Blitzer (Washington Commanders), and more are also involved with the new league.

Not all rosters have been cemented, but New York Golf Club officially has its complete list of players and they will provide the city with a unique take on a sport that Cohen believes they care a lot about.