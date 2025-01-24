Newly appointed PGA of America's CEO "looking to meet" with his LIV Golf counterpart

New PGA of America CEO, Derek Sprague, has said he is open to speaking with new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil. The PGA of America is one of the governing bodies of golf that is separate from the PGA Tour.

Sprague told Front Office Sports at the 2025 PGA Show in Orlando that O'Neil had emailed him and he was looking forward to meeting him:

"He’s already reached out to me, in email. We’re going to try to get together. We have so much new leadership in the golf ecosystem today. So, looking to meet with all of them, including Scott from LIV Golf."

Several golf leagues have appointed new heads this year. Sprague succeeded Seth Waugh. O'Neil took over LIV Golf operations from Greg Norman. The DP World Tour and R&A also have relatively new chief executives while the LPGA Tour is also searching for a new commissioner.

The PGA of America is in charge of the PGA Championship and the US operations of the Ryder Cup. The league will be busy this year as the biennial tournament will arrive at Bethpage Black in New York this September.

The PGA Tour is negotiating with the PIF to arrange a peace deal with LIV Golf. LIV Golfers however remain banned from all PGA Tour events. That is not the case with PGA of America. The league has not prohibited the defected players.

"Fans have been disenchanted" - New PGA of America CEO, Derek Sprague

The new CEO of PGA of America, Derek Sprague, has said that along with Scott O'Neil, he will be speaking with other fellow leaders in golf such as the top executives of Augusta National, the USGA, and the R&A.

Golf viewership has been on the decline for the past few years. While several reasons can be deduced as to why that is happening, Sprague believes that one of the causes of fans getting "disenchanted" is the money talk (via Front Office Sports):

"Working with the other Major championships to make sure that on the spectator side we can build unity there. It’s been a little divisive in the last couple years. And as recreational golf is booming, the fans have been disenchanted with all the talk about money in the professional game."

In a controversial move, the PGA of America granted the US Ryder Cup team members a stipend of $200,000 for the first time this year. This also marked an increase in charity. Sprague talked about the decision saying:

"Would I like them to play for just the flag, so to speak? Absolutely. But, at the end of the day, they are giving up a week. They are coming and playing this great event."

Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup players never received any appearance fee till this season. The golfers played for the pride of their country. Since 1999, the US participants were allocated $200,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. This year the amount of charity will be $300,000 with a separate $200,000 as a competition fee.

