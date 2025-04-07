  • home icon
  Niall Horan backs LIV Golf star over Rory McIlroy for Masters 2025 glory: "If there was an opportunity, this is it"

Niall Horan backs LIV Golf star over Rory McIlroy for Masters 2025 glory: “If there was an opportunity, this is it”

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:48 GMT
Niall Horan
Niall Horan and Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Getty)

Niall Horan shocked fans by picking up a LIV golfer over Rory McIlroy for the 2025 Masters. The Irish singer-songwriter is well-known for his love for the game of golf. He has even invested in Tiger Woods's tech-infused TGL series’s Boston Common Golf, the team which also included McIlroy.

This week, the golfers are gearing up to head for the Masters, which is officially set to start with the main tournament on Thursday, April 13. However, prior to that, Niall Horan talked about the Major in his interview with Kira K. Dixon. The former One Direction singer revealed that he would "love" Tyrrell Hatton, who plays on the LIV Golf for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team, to win the Masters in 2025. He lauded praise to the English golfer, saying (11:26):

"I would love Tyrrell to win. That would be great. I think he's in unbelievable form. He’s one of the best in the world at the moment. So you know, if there was an opportunity, this is it."

Horan’s second pick for the Masters was Rory McIlroy. He added:

"And then, if Tyrrell doesn’t win, of course, I’d love to see Rory do it. I mean, I actually don’t want to say it out loud. I don’t want to put any more eyes on him, he’s already got enough eyes on him."
Rory McIlroy has had a fantastic time playing at the Masters and recorded his best finish, settling in second place in 2022. He is looking forward to his fifth Major and his maiden Masters this week. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton is seeking his maiden Major win of his career. His best finish at the Masters came last year when he settled in T9 place.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2025 Masters?

This season, Rory McIlroy has been phenomenal with his game and is one of the top favorites to win the Masters. In the five events he played in the 2025 PGA Tour season, he has registered victories in two. Per CBS Sports, he has the odds of +650 to win the Masters while for Tyrrell Hatton it's +3300.

Here are the odds of some of the top favorites for the Masters 2025 (via CBS Sports):

  • Scottie Scheffler +400
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Jon Rahm +1400
  • Collin Morikawa +1600
  • Ludvig Aberg +1800
  • Xander Schauffele +1800
  • Bryson DeChambeau +2100
  • Justin Thomas +2400
  • Hideki Matsuyama +2800
  • Brooks Koepka +3100
  • Jordan Spieth +3200
  • Patrick Cantlay +3200
  • Tyrrell Hatton +3300
  • Joaquin Niemann +3300

Prior to this week at the Masters, Rory McIlroy last competed at the Texas Children's Houston Open where he played the four rounds of 70, 66, 65, and 64 to settle in T5 place. Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Tyrrell Hatton started the campaign with a T6 finish in Riyadh but then struggled with his game. In his last outing at the Miami event, he settled in T33 place. Notably, 12 of the LIV golfers are playing this week at the Augusta National event.

Edited by Mitali
