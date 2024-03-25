Nick Dougherty predicts Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy in the final showdown for The Masters' Green Jacket

The Masters Tournament is just around the corner and already most fans and experts have their own idea of who the main favorites are. For Nick Dougherty, Rory McIlroy has the best options, seconded by Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.
The well-known former professional golfer and current presenter of programs on Sky Sports Golf, made public on Monday his opinion about who could win The Masters in 2024. Nick Dougherty said Rory McIlroy "has the game" to win at Augusta.
This was part of what Dougherty had to say about The Masters to Sky Sports:
"Expect Rory McIlroy to try and rebound. We know the huge narrative at the Masters as there always is, certainly from a British and Irish interest, is can he be the next guy to win the career Grand Slam and win all four Majors?"
"I always back him, I always end up being disappointed at the end of that endeavour. But I'm going again, I'm going again. He has the game, his form isn't necessarily where he'd want it coming into this year's Masters. But we know what he's capable of and to be fair, of all the Majors, it's probably the one he should have won first."
Dougherty said Mcllroy let it slip by in 2011 but feels that this could be the year for him.
"The thing is he's a front-foot player because he's good when he's on the attack. He has more come-from-behind wins than any other player in the modern-day generation. It's because he's great when he puts the foot flat down and goes for it."
"He does make more mistakes than most. He certainly makes more mistakes than Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm."
Nick Dougherty had a 15-season career in professional golf, playing mainly on the European Tour. At that level, he had three victories (2005 Caltex Masters, 2007 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and 2009 BMW International Open. Dougherty participated once in The Masters (2008), where he made the cut and finished T33.
A glimpse of The Masters Tournament 2024 field
The Masters Tournament field for the 2024 edition is practically defined, although there are still some spots to be awarded.
In that case there are the winners of the two remaining PGA Tour tournaments (Houston Open and Texas Open) if they are not already qualified, as well as some last-minute incorporation to the Top 50 of the world ranking.
That is why the predictions about who are the main candidates for the title have become stronger. In the field are standout names such as the aforementioned McIlroy, Rahm (defending champion) and Scheffler, but also Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. It is expected that Tiger Woods will be able to play the event.
There are also several young players to keep an eye on. Such are the cases of Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann and Ludvig Aberg.
Here is the field of The Masters (until March 25, 2024):
- Ludiv Åberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprecht
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Matthieu Pavon
- JT Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Neal Shipley
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Jasper Stubbs
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
The first Major of the season will be played from April 11-14 at its historic home at Augusta National Golf Club.