Nick Dougherty predicts Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy in the final showdown for The Masters' Green Jacket

The Masters Tournament is just around the corner and already most fans and experts have their own idea of who the main favorites are. For Nick Dougherty, Rory McIlroy has the best options, seconded by Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

The well-known former professional golfer and current presenter of programs on Sky Sports Golf, made public on Monday his opinion about who could win The Masters in 2024. Nick Dougherty said Rory McIlroy "has the game" to win at Augusta.

This was part of what Dougherty had to say about The Masters to Sky Sports:

"Expect Rory McIlroy to try and rebound. We know the huge narrative at the Masters as there always is, certainly from a British and Irish interest, is can he be the next guy to win the career Grand Slam and win all four Majors?"

"I always back him, I always end up being disappointed at the end of that endeavour. But I'm going again, I'm going again. He has the game, his form isn't necessarily where he'd want it coming into this year's Masters. But we know what he's capable of and to be fair, of all the Majors, it's probably the one he should have won first."

Dougherty said Mcllroy let it slip by in 2011 but feels that this could be the year for him.

"The thing is he's a front-foot player because he's good when he's on the attack. He has more come-from-behind wins than any other player in the modern-day generation. It's because he's great when he puts the foot flat down and goes for it."

"He does make more mistakes than most. He certainly makes more mistakes than Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm."

Nick Dougherty had a 15-season career in professional golf, playing mainly on the European Tour. At that level, he had three victories (2005 Caltex Masters, 2007 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and 2009 BMW International Open. Dougherty participated once in The Masters (2008), where he made the cut and finished T33.

A glimpse of The Masters Tournament 2024 field

The Masters Tournament field for the 2024 edition is practically defined, although there are still some spots to be awarded.

In that case there are the winners of the two remaining PGA Tour tournaments (Houston Open and Texas Open) if they are not already qualified, as well as some last-minute incorporation to the Top 50 of the world ranking.

That is why the predictions about who are the main candidates for the title have become stronger. In the field are standout names such as the aforementioned McIlroy, Rahm (defending champion) and Scheffler, but also Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. It is expected that Tiger Woods will be able to play the event.

There are also several young players to keep an eye on. Such are the cases of Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann and Ludvig Aberg.

Here is the field of The Masters (until March 25, 2024):

Ludiv Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Santiago de la Fuente

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

JT Poston

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

The first Major of the season will be played from April 11-14 at its historic home at Augusta National Golf Club.