Nick Dunlap won't receive winners prize money for The American Express win, gets a Masters invite

Nick Dunlap won the American Express on Sunday to become the first amateur since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour. Despite claiming the historic win, he will go home without a paycheck or FedExCup points. However, he has earned several perks, including an invitation to the upcoming Masters.

Dunlap, who was the only amateur in the American Express field, entered the final round after shooting a historic 60 to take the solo lead. He didn't have that great of a round on Sunday, comparatively, as he carded 2-under 70 to aggregate at 29-under. Christiaan Bezuidenhout came close to him after shooting a 7-under 65 but fell one stroke short. However, he will be happy as he bagged the $1.5 million winner's prize, given the amateur status of Dunlap.

The American Express win has made Dunlap eligible for professional status, but it will be up to him to make the decision, and he has 30 days for that. He is exempt from PGA Tour status through 2026, and if he doesn't accept the card before the deadline, he will have to wait for the 2025 season to accept the membership. He is currently a sophomore at the University of Alabama.

The 20-year-old amateur has also earned an invitation to the Players Championship for his first PGA Tour win. He will be exempt from the PGA Championship and Masters if he turns pro before the events. However, turning pro or not will only affect his exemption from the Valhalla Golf Club, as he has already received invites to the Masters, US Open, and Open Championship courtesy of his US amateur win last year.

As an amateur, Dunlap can compete in any event this season as a PGA Tour winner except the remaining seven Signature Events, as they are only for the Tour members. However, he will be eligible for them if he accepts the card in 30 days.

"It's everything that I dreamed of," says Nick Dunlap on his American Express win

Nick Dunlap received a sponsor invite for American Express just two weeks ago, and now he will leave La Quinta as a defending champion and the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Speaking at the winner's press conference, the 20-year-old Alabama sophomore said it was a really special feeling. He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"It's everything that I dreamed of and just to have a chance on the last hole to win a PGA Tour event is really special."

"As a kid, you kind of whack it around all over the putting green and every putt's for a chance to win, whether that's a PGA Tour event, the Masters, the U.S. Open. And to have that putt, I took a little bit longer than I normally might, and just take in the moment and nothing's for granted. I may not ever have that chance again, and I just want to embrace it. You know, like I said, it may not ever happen again."

Dunlap is the ninth amateur to win on the PGA Tour, and Frank Stranahan is the only player to win more than once.