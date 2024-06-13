Nick Dunlap says he gets ‘lonely’ at times as a 20-year-old on the PGA Tour - “There's not a whole lot of my peers around here”

The upcoming star Nick Dunlap turned pro this year, as he received a full PGA Tour membership thanks to his win at the American Express in January. He is the youngest golfer to win a PGA Tour trophy this year and the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event after 33 years.

Since then, Dunlap has been competing regularly on the PGA Tour, though the journey for the 20-year-old has not been exactly how he expected. During the US Open press conference, Dunlap revealed his feelings as a young pro golfer.

"Honestly, a lot of the guys out here have been very nice to me and always offering their support and help and anything they do. It was a little bit of an odd situation, but I'm 20. There's not a whole lot of my peers around here currently. So it can be a little lonely at times, and a lot of the guys have been very grateful for reaching out and make sure that I don't feel that way," Dunlap said. [03:00]

However, as Nick Dunlap gears up to compete in the 2024 US Open, he might come across some of his peers as a few young amateurs are in the field this week.

Nick Dunlap reveals the 'most frustrating thing' about being a pro golfer

During the pre-round press conference of the 2024 US Open, the 20-year-old golfer revealed a frustrating thing about turning pro.

"Honestly, the most frustrating thing is that I have had to realize that I can't attack pins with the sand wedges sometimes. I think last week was an eye-opening for me," Dunlap revealed. [02:23]

Dunlap competed on a challenging course in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Golf Village last week. He realized he would not hit the green even if he were in the fairway, and that sometimes even par is a great score and the scoring can get challenging on the weekends.

He managed a decent performance and finished T12 even after carding even par for the event.

Nick Dunlap realizes he can't hit the green each time even if he is on the fairway

The 20-year-old Nick Dunlap will compete in the 2024 US Open as a pro for the first time. He competed in the 2023 US Open as an amateur and unfortunately missed the cut as he carded +8.

Nick Dunlap turned pro in 2024 and gave up his amateur status by accepting the PGA Tour card. Since turning pro, Dunlap has competed in 12 events and has missed the cut 4 times.

