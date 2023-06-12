Create

Nick Taylor's impressive career earnings explored

RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor (Image via Getty)

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open and took home $1.5 million in prize money on Sunday, June 11. He finished the fourth round with a score of under-17, tying him with Tommy Fleetwood. They headed to a playoff but were tied on the opening three holes before Taylor won with a par-3 on the fourth hole.

Having turned pro in 2010, Nick Taylor has earned $12,742,583 in career earnings, according to Sportrac. This includes $12,398,583 from official tournaments and $181,000 in unofficial tournaments.

Nick Taylor earned $4,057,836 in 2023, which is the highest earnings of his career in a year. He has won three PGA Tour events in his career and is looking for a victory at a major event.

Below are Nick Taylor's career earnings over the years:

2023

  • Official Payouts: $4,057,836
  • Total Earnings: $4,057,836

2022

  • Official Payouts: $832,637
  • Total Earnings: $832,637

2021

  • Official Payouts: $862,159
  • Total Earnings: $862,159

2020

  • Official Payouts: $1,897,539
  • Tour Championship Bonus: $163,000
  • Total Earnings: $2,060,539

2019

  • Official Payouts: $892,663
  • Unofficial payouts: $181,000
  • Total Earnings: $1,073,663

2018

  • Official Payouts: $899,373
  • Total Earnings: $899,373

2017

  • Official Payouts: $1,255,259
  • Total Earnings: $1,255,259

2016

  • Official Payouts: $628,756
  • Total Earnings: $628,756

2015

  • Official Payouts: $1,072,360
  • Total Earnings: $1,072,360

Nick Taylor's PGA Tour earnings for the 2022-23 season

Nick Taylor's PGA Tour earnings for the 2022-23 season are as follows:

Fortinet Championship

  • Venue: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
  • Result: T6
  • Score: 67-75-67-68
  • Prize money: $270,000

Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Venue: Country Club of Jackson
  • Result:T19
  • Score: 68-70-70-70
  • Prize money: $97,091

Shriners Children's Open

  • Venue: TPC Summerlin
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 73-70
  • Prize money: $0

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • Venue: Port Royal Golf Course
  • Result: T23
  • Score: 66-68-71-68
  • Prize money: $56,550

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

  • Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
  • Result: T53
  • Score: 70-67-72-67
  • Prize money: $19,489

Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 72-72
  • Prize money: $0

Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Venue: Waialae Country Club
  • Result: T7
  • Score: 70-68-62-67
  • Prize money: $231,865

The American Express

  • Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 70-71-69
  • Prize money: $0

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
  • Result: T20
  • Score: 68-72-70-69
  • Prize money: $88,950

WM Phoenix Open

  • Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
  • Result: 2
  • Score: 66-69-67-65
  • Prize money: $2,180,000

The Genesis Invitational

  • Venue: Riviera Country Club
  • Result: T33
  • Score: 69-74-70-68
  • Prize money: $104,429

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

  • Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 69-79
  • Prize money: $0

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 74-75
  • Prize money: $0

Valspar Championship

  • Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
  • Result: T10
  • Score: 72-70-69-70
  • Prize money: $181,575

Valero Texas Open

  • Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
  • Result: T15
  • Score: 69-71-70-71
  • Prize money: $135,725

RBC Heritage

  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Result: T41
  • Score: 70-70-67-71
  • Prize money: $71,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Venue: TPC Louisiana
  • Result: 2
  • Score: 66-67-64-63
  • Prize money: $0

PGA Championship

  • Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 71-76
  • Prize money: $0

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Venue: Colonial Country Club
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 71-73
  • Prize money: $0

RBC Canadian Open

  • Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
  • Result: 1
  • Score: 75-67-63-66-15
  • Prize money: $1,620,000
