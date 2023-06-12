Nick Taylor's impressive career earnings explored

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open and took home $1.5 million in prize money on Sunday, June 11. He finished the fourth round with a score of under-17, tying him with Tommy Fleetwood. They headed to a playoff but were tied on the opening three holes before Taylor won with a par-3 on the fourth hole.

Having turned pro in 2010, Nick Taylor has earned $12,742,583 in career earnings, according to Sportrac. This includes $12,398,583 from official tournaments and $181,000 in unofficial tournaments.

Nick Taylor earned $4,057,836 in 2023, which is the highest earnings of his career in a year. He has won three PGA Tour events in his career and is looking for a victory at a major event.

Below are Nick Taylor's career earnings over the years:

2023

Official Payouts: $4,057,836

Total Earnings: $4,057,836

2022

Official Payouts: $832,637

Total Earnings: $832,637

2021

Official Payouts: $862,159

Total Earnings: $862,159

2020

Official Payouts: $1,897,539

Tour Championship Bonus: $163,000

Total Earnings: $2,060,539

2019

Official Payouts: $892,663

Unofficial payouts: $181,000

Total Earnings: $1,073,663

2018

Official Payouts: $899,373

Total Earnings: $899,373

2017

Official Payouts: $1,255,259

Total Earnings: $1,255,259

2016

Official Payouts: $628,756

Total Earnings: $628,756

2015

Official Payouts: $1,072,360

Total Earnings: $1,072,360

Nick Taylor's PGA Tour earnings for the 2022-23 season

Nick Taylor's PGA Tour earnings for the 2022-23 season are as follows:

Fortinet Championship

Venue: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Result: T6

Score: 67-75-67-68

Prize money: $270,000

Sanderson Farms Championship

Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Result:T19

Score: 68-70-70-70

Prize money: $97,091

Shriners Children's Open

Venue: TPC Summerlin

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 73-70

Prize money: $0

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Venue: Port Royal Golf Course

Result: T23

Score: 66-68-71-68

Prize money: $56,550

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Result: T53

Score: 70-67-72-67

Prize money: $19,489

Cadence Bank Houston Open

Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 72-72

Prize money: $0

Sony Open in Hawaii

Venue: Waialae Country Club

Result: T7

Score: 70-68-62-67

Prize money: $231,865

The American Express

Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 70-71-69

Prize money: $0

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: T20

Score: 68-72-70-69

Prize money: $88,950

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Result: 2

Score: 66-69-67-65

Prize money: $2,180,000

The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Result: T33

Score: 69-74-70-68

Prize money: $104,429

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 69-79

Prize money: $0

THE PLAYERS Championship

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 74-75

Prize money: $0

Valspar Championship

Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Result: T10

Score: 72-70-69-70

Prize money: $181,575

Valero Texas Open

Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

Result: T15

Score: 69-71-70-71

Prize money: $135,725

RBC Heritage

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Result: T41

Score: 70-70-67-71

Prize money: $71,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Venue: TPC Louisiana

Result: 2

Score: 66-67-64-63

Prize money: $0

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 71-76

Prize money: $0

Charles Schwab Challenge

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 71-73

Prize money: $0

RBC Canadian Open

Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Result: 1

Score: 75-67-63-66-15

Prize money: $1,620,000

Poll : 0 votes