Nick Taylor's impressive career earnings explored

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open and took home $1.5 million in prize money on Sunday, June 11. He finished the fourth round with a score of under-17, tying him with Tommy Fleetwood. They headed to a playoff but were tied on the opening three holes before Taylor won with a par-3 on the fourth hole.
Having turned pro in 2010, Nick Taylor has earned $12,742,583 in career earnings, according to Sportrac. This includes $12,398,583 from official tournaments and $181,000 in unofficial tournaments.
Nick Taylor earned $4,057,836 in 2023, which is the highest earnings of his career in a year. He has won three PGA Tour events in his career and is looking for a victory at a major event.
Below are Nick Taylor's career earnings over the years:
2023
- Official Payouts: $4,057,836
- Total Earnings: $4,057,836
2022
- Official Payouts: $832,637
- Total Earnings: $832,637
2021
- Official Payouts: $862,159
- Total Earnings: $862,159
2020
- Official Payouts: $1,897,539
- Tour Championship Bonus: $163,000
- Total Earnings: $2,060,539
2019
- Official Payouts: $892,663
- Unofficial payouts: $181,000
- Total Earnings: $1,073,663
2018
- Official Payouts: $899,373
- Total Earnings: $899,373
2017
- Official Payouts: $1,255,259
- Total Earnings: $1,255,259
2016
- Official Payouts: $628,756
- Total Earnings: $628,756
2015
- Official Payouts: $1,072,360
- Total Earnings: $1,072,360
Nick Taylor's PGA Tour earnings for the 2022-23 season
Fortinet Championship
- Venue: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
- Result: T6
- Score: 67-75-67-68
- Prize money: $270,000
Sanderson Farms Championship
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Result:T19
- Score: 68-70-70-70
- Prize money: $97,091
Shriners Children's Open
- Venue: TPC Summerlin
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 73-70
- Prize money: $0
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Venue: Port Royal Golf Course
- Result: T23
- Score: 66-68-71-68
- Prize money: $56,550
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
- Result: T53
- Score: 70-67-72-67
- Prize money: $19,489
Cadence Bank Houston Open
- Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 72-72
- Prize money: $0
Sony Open in Hawaii
- Venue: Waialae Country Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 70-68-62-67
- Prize money: $231,865
The American Express
- Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 70-71-69
- Prize money: $0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Result: T20
- Score: 68-72-70-69
- Prize money: $88,950
WM Phoenix Open
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Result: 2
- Score: 66-69-67-65
- Prize money: $2,180,000
The Genesis Invitational
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Result: T33
- Score: 69-74-70-68
- Prize money: $104,429
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 69-79
- Prize money: $0
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 74-75
- Prize money: $0
Valspar Championship
- Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Result: T10
- Score: 72-70-69-70
- Prize money: $181,575
Valero Texas Open
- Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
- Result: T15
- Score: 69-71-70-71
- Prize money: $135,725
RBC Heritage
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Result: T41
- Score: 70-70-67-71
- Prize money: $71,000
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Venue: TPC Louisiana
- Result: 2
- Score: 66-67-64-63
- Prize money: $0
PGA Championship
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-76
- Prize money: $0
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Venue: Colonial Country Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-73
- Prize money: $0
RBC Canadian Open
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 75-67-63-66-15
- Prize money: $1,620,000