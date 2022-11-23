Nicolas Colsaerts named European team’s Vice Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup, European Captain Luke Donald confirmed Nicolas Colsaerts to be his third Vice Captain next year against Team USA.

Nicolas Colsaerts is no stranger to the Ryder Cup as he was part of the most famous European victory at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah. He became the first-ever Belgian to be a part of the Ryder Cup. The Belgian rookie fired eight birdies and an eagle to defeat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker on the final hole with his partner, Lee Westwood.

Besides the Ryder Cup, Nicolas Colsaerts has won three times on the DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, with the most recent at the Amundi Open de France in 2019. Overall, he has played in 486 DP World Tour tournaments.

Nicolas Colsaerts was ecstatic to hear the news from Luke and looks ahead to his contribution to the European team as Vice Captain.

Colesaerts said,

"My first reaction when Luke asked me was sheer joy. Every time I hear the words ‘Ryder Cup’, it takes me back to the edition I played in, how proud I was to wear the European colours and be part of such an unbelievable event. Of course, Luke was in that team too and when we spoke he mentioned how much he has always loved what the Ryder Cup means to me."

He continued:

"Being a Vice Captain is a different role to being a player but, nevertheless, my mission in 2023 will be exactly the same as it was in 2012, namely, to make a contribution to the team in any way I can. Rest assured, whatever I am asked to do, I will do it."

Luke Donald is 'very happy' to have Nicolas Colsaerts as his third Vice Captain

Besides Nicolas Colsaerts, 2018 European Captain Thomas Bjorn and Italian Edoardo Molinari are the other two Vice Captains to join Luke Donald's team as they look forward to regaining the trophy from the United States next year. The European team last won the biennial event in 2018.

Colesaerts said,

"We already have two fantastic Vice Captains in Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari, and we already have a special bond between us. We are all different personalities, but that is interesting because when you put us all in a room together you will have different angles, and Luke will be able to take what is best from each of us."

Captain Luke Donald was all praise for Colsaerts and shared his happiness of having the Belgian on his team. He said,

"Nico has been on my mind for a couple of months now to be honest. I played in the team with him in 2012 and you could just see how much it meant to him. He understands what it means to represent the European crest and what it means to be part of the Ryder Cup set-up. When I asked him, he literally had goosebumps – so I am very happy to have him as my third Vice Captain.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 26 to October 1.

