“Night golf is goated. So is acting like a kid again”: Max Homa reacts to his ‘gamesmanship’ tactic with Alex Albon in the Netflix Cup

Max Homa played this Thursday, November 14th, in the first edition of the Netflix Cup, teaming up with Formula 1 star Alex Albon. The duo ended their competition early, being eliminated by the team of Tony Finau and Pierre Gasly.

However, this did not mean less fun for the participants and Max Homa was the clear example. In his characteristic style, Homa posted on X (formerly Twitter) to show how much fun he had in Las Vegas.

The PGA Tour published a video on its social media profiles in which Max Homa and Alex Albon can be seen trying to "disturb" Pierre Gasly while he was executing one of his shots. The shadows of Homa and Albon were projected on Gasly's ball, so they started to move to play with the lighting.

The commentators joked about the example of "gamesmanship" given by Max Homa and Alex Albon. Homa responded by reposting the video with the following text:

"Night golf is goated. So is acting like a kid again"

Homa arrived at the Netflix Cup just two days after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, so he had to recover from a 10-hour time difference. Eventual champion Justin Thomas had to do the same.

How Max Homa fared in the first-ever Netflix Cup

The inaugural edition of the Netflix Cup was played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Four teams consisting of a PGA Tour player and a Formula 1 driver participated. It was the first sporting event to be broadcast live on Netflix.

In addition to Homa and Albon, the other three teams were Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz, Tony Finau and Pierre Gasly, and Rickie Fowler and Lando Norris. Finau was a last-minute replacement for Collin Morikawa, who was injured during a training session.

The event consisted of two eight-hole, scramble-format preliminary events. The two winning teams faced each other in the grand final, which was played over one hole.

In the first match, Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz easily defeated Rickie Fowler and Lando Norris. Tony Finau and Pierre Gasly had a tougher time defeating Max Homa and Alex Albon.

The deciding hole between the Thomas/Saínz and Finau/Gasly teams ended in a tie, so a sui generis playoff was played: a round of closest-to-the-pin shots. Thomas and Saínz had the better of the two and became the inaugural Netflix Cup champions.

Way less glamorous, but just as historic, was the moment at the awards ceremony when Carlos Sainz dropped the trophy he and Justin Thomas had just won. The trophy shattered on the ground, something you don't see every day at a golf tournament.