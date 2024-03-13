The breakup between Tiger Woods and Nike continues to be the talk of the town. Tommy Fleetwood was spotted at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, March 13, wearing his $250.00 Tiger 13 shoes without the familiar TW logo.

The fact was reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account. Rapaport posted images of Tommy Fleetwood's shoes accompanied by the following text:

"Tommy Fleetwood's been wearing the Tiger '13s since last year. Nike has since taken the TW logo off."

However, as many fans noted, Tommy Fleetwood was wearing the same model of golf shoes with the Tiger Woods (TW) logo less than a week ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The bottom line is that the shoes he is wearing at TPC Sawgrass match a new batch.

The breakup between Tiger Woods and Nike was made official at the beginning of 2024. It was the end of a 27-year relationship, as Nike signed Woods in 1996, almost immediately after the player began his professional career.

Tiger Woods launched his own brand in collaboration with TaylorMade, called Sun Day Ray, prior to The Genesis Invitational. Woods continues to wear his classic FootJoy shoes.

Why isn't Tiger Woods in THE PLAYERS Championship 2024?

A few days ago, it was announced that Woods would not be playing in THE PLAYERS Championship 2024. Woods' absence became official when he decided not to commit to the event and missed the deadline.

The reason for this has not been made official. Tiger Woods withdrew from his most recent start on the PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational, although at the time it was reported that he was ill with influenza.

Earlier, Woods had played in the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, after being sidelined from competitive golf for six months due to injury. In both tournaments, Woods completed his performance, albeit without notable results.

Woods was qualified for THE PLAYERS Championship due to winning a Major in the last five seasons (The Masters in 2019). However, 2024 was his final year of exemption to play at TPC Sawgrass, so for future editions he will have to earn his qualification through other avenues.

When he returned to competitive golf, Woods explained that he would be looking at a monthly tournament schedule. THE PLAYERS was expected to be included, but ultimately was not.

The next big event on the PGA Tour schedule is The Masters, for which Woods is a lifetime qualifier. It is certain that the 15-time Major champion will do whatever it takes not to miss this event, the most important on the golf calendar.