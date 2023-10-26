“No chance in hell”: Ryan Palmer opens up about making his 500th PGA Tour start

Ryan Palmer is one of the longest-tenured players on the PGA Tour today. His 20-year career on the circuit will reach 500 starts during the 2024 season, a very special milestone for the player.

The Texan gave an interview for SiriusXM's "All Square" to mark his upcoming 500th PGA Tour event. During his conversation with the host of the show, Chantel McCabe, Ryan Palmer did not hide how emotional the moment was for him.

Ryan Palmer said that he has always played golf the way he learned in his childhood, which is to enjoy the game and everything around it.

He expressed that the money he earns as a professional golfer is a bonus but never the main driving force behind his love for the sport.

In addition, Ryan Palmer said that looking back on his beginnings after 20 years on the PGA Tour, he finds everything he has done incredible.

"No chance in hell, not a chance,"

Palmer said he thought about how he would have reacted if he had been told at the beginning of his career that he would be about to start his 500th tournament with four wins on his record. He added that he felt very fortunate to have been able to play in the "Tiger Woods era."

Who is Ryan Palmer?

Ryan Palmer (Image via Getty).

Ryan Palmer, 47, turned professional in 2000. Prior to that, he had a successful amateur career. He played golf for the University of North Texas (one season) and Texas A&M University (three seasons).

He began his professional career playing on mini-tours and developmental circuits for a few seasons. In 2003, he was able to play on the Korn Ferry Tour (then called the Nationwide Tour), where his career took off.

That season, he won the Clearwater Classic and had other good performances that led to his full membership on the PGA Tour.

He did not have to wait long to establish himself at the highest level, winning his first tournament (the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort) in his first season.

Palmer became a regular on the PGA Tour, although he struggled to return to the winner's circle. His other victories include the 2008 Ginn sur Mer Classic, the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii, and the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Worldwide, Palmer has played in 497 PGA Tour events, making 314 cuts and posting 65 top-10s (in addition to his four wins).

In terms of majors, Palmer has played in 37 editions, with two top-10s as his best finishes. His T5 at the 2014 PGA Championship was his best finish.

Palmer has earned $33 million from his professional career. He is currently ranked 248th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 156th in the FedEx Cup Rankings.