“No frustration” – Rory McIlroy ‘really happy’ with his form despite missing out on win at Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy recently said that he was happy with his game despite the narrow heartbreak at the Genesis Scottish Open. He added that there was no frustration regarding the technique and that he was happy with everything.

On Sunday, July 13, McIlroy entered the Renaissance Club with a 54-hole joint lead. However, he carded a 2-under 68 in the final round and fell two strokes short of Chris Gotterup to finish as joint runner-up.

Following his final day disappointment at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy reflected on his momentum ahead of the Open Championship week.

"It's been a great week," he said. "I'm really happy with where my game is; the way I played over the weekend; the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight. It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that's about it.

"No frustration, really," he added. "I'm really happy with where everything is. Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out on to the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that. But I feel like I've gotten out of this week everything, really, that I wanted."

How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025?

The prize money for the Genesis Scottish Open was $9 million, and Chris Gotterup received a $1.575 million paycheck for the win. Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy bagged $788,175 each for their shared runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 (top 22 and ties):

1. Chris Gotterup — $1,575,000

T2. Marco Penge — $788,175

T2. Rory McIlroy — $788,175

T4. Nicolai Hojgaard — $407,250

T4. Matt Fitzpatrick — $407,250

6. Justin Rose — $322,200

7. Sepp Straka — $287,550

T8. Xander Schauffele — $233,400

T8. Scottie Scheffler — $233,400

T8. Ludvig Aberg — $233,400

T11. Viktor Hovland — $189,675

T11. Wyndham Clark — $189,675

T13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout — $153,450

T13. Taylor Pendrith — $153,450

T13. Kristoffer Reitan — $153,450

T13. Andrew Novak — $153,450

T17. Adam Scott — $120,510

T17. Harry Hall — $120,510

T17. Andy Sullivan — $120,510

T17. Matti Schmid — $120,510

T17. Tom Kim — $120,510

T22. Nick Taylor — $80,625

T22. Grant Forrest — $80,625

T22. Nico Echavarria — $80,625

T22. Jordan Smith — $80,625

T22. Jorge Campillo — $80,625

T22. Maverick McNealy — $80,625

T22. Matthew McCarty — $80,625

T22. Richard Mansell — $80,625

T22. Justin Thomas — $80,625

T22. Antoine Rozner — $80,625

T22. Harris English — $80,625

T22. Jake Knapp — $80,625

