“No frustration” – Rory McIlroy ‘really happy’ with his form despite missing out on win at Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy recently said that he was happy with his game despite the narrow heartbreak at the Genesis Scottish Open. He added that there was no frustration regarding the technique and that he was happy with everything.
On Sunday, July 13, McIlroy entered the Renaissance Club with a 54-hole joint lead. However, he carded a 2-under 68 in the final round and fell two strokes short of Chris Gotterup to finish as joint runner-up.
Following his final day disappointment at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy reflected on his momentum ahead of the Open Championship week.
"It's been a great week," he said. "I'm really happy with where my game is; the way I played over the weekend; the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight. It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that's about it.
"No frustration, really," he added. "I'm really happy with where everything is. Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out on to the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that. But I feel like I've gotten out of this week everything, really, that I wanted."
How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025?
The prize money for the Genesis Scottish Open was $9 million, and Chris Gotterup received a $1.575 million paycheck for the win. Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy bagged $788,175 each for their shared runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the payout for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 (top 22 and ties):
- 1. Chris Gotterup — $1,575,000
- T2. Marco Penge — $788,175
- T2. Rory McIlroy — $788,175
- T4. Nicolai Hojgaard — $407,250
- T4. Matt Fitzpatrick — $407,250
- 6. Justin Rose — $322,200
- 7. Sepp Straka — $287,550
- T8. Xander Schauffele — $233,400
- T8. Scottie Scheffler — $233,400
- T8. Ludvig Aberg — $233,400
- T11. Viktor Hovland — $189,675
- T11. Wyndham Clark — $189,675
- T13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout — $153,450
- T13. Taylor Pendrith — $153,450
- T13. Kristoffer Reitan — $153,450
- T13. Andrew Novak — $153,450
- T17. Adam Scott — $120,510
- T17. Harry Hall — $120,510
- T17. Andy Sullivan — $120,510
- T17. Matti Schmid — $120,510
- T17. Tom Kim — $120,510
- T22. Nick Taylor — $80,625
- T22. Grant Forrest — $80,625
- T22. Nico Echavarria — $80,625
- T22. Jordan Smith — $80,625
- T22. Jorge Campillo — $80,625
- T22. Maverick McNealy — $80,625
- T22. Matthew McCarty — $80,625
- T22. Richard Mansell — $80,625
- T22. Justin Thomas — $80,625
- T22. Antoine Rozner — $80,625
- T22. Harris English — $80,625
- T22. Jake Knapp — $80,625