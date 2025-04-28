‘No one cares’: Golf world left in mayhem after PGA Tour posts about Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite their disappointing finish

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry teamed up for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They were the defending champions, and a lot was expected from the pair this year. Despite a T12 finish, the PGA Tour shared a post about them on Instagram and received a backlash from the fans as they reminded the PGA Tour that Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin had won the event.

The PGA Tour shared a post on its Instagram as the pair finished their round with a birdie on their last hole.

"A bounce-back birdie for the defending champs @RoryMcIlroy and @ShaneLowryGolf on the last @Zurich_Classic! 👏," wrote the PGA Tour.

Reacting to this post, fans gave it back to the PGA Tour.

"No one cares they lost," wrote a fan.

Fan reacts to the PGA Tour’s post about Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Image via Instagram @pgatour

"Really important to show a team that shot E for the day and finished outside the top 10 😆," a fan joked.

Fan blasts PGA Tour for posting about McIlroy and Lowry. Image via Instagram @pgatour

"Griffin and Novak won btw," a fan reminded the PGA Tour.

Fan reminds PGA Tour that Griffin and Novak won. Image via Instagram @pgatour

"Posting about a team finishing T12 is next level pandering. I don’t care who it is. 🙄," another user wrote.

Fan blasts PGA Tour for posting about Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Image via Instagram @pgatour

"They didn’t win," one fan said.

Fan reminds PGA Tour that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry haven’t won. Image via Instagram @pgatour

Meanwhile, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans as they carded -28 for the event, as the Hojgaard brothers remained just a stroke behind the lead at -27.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry share their thoughts after a disappointing finish.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry shared their thoughts in the post-round interview after carding even par on the final day and finishing T12 for the event. He said it was a fun week, but when they came back after the weather delay, they didn't make a birdie on 11 and dropped a shot on 13 for the second time this week.

"Yeah, just didn't really have any momentum from when we started back up again, and it was difficult to just sort of get anything. We noticed the greens got pretty fast and pretty firm after the delay, too, so got a little tougher. Overall, it's been a good week. It's always good to team up with this man. We've had fun," McIlroy said.

His partner and close friend, Shane Lowry, echoed his thoughts and said they did a good job for most of the week.

"Look, it's nice. Obviously, we came here -- I was happy Rory came. It was nice to come and try and defend. I think we did a good job for the most part. I think we played all right, just today nothing really happened for us, and then after the delay we just went -- everything that could go wrong did go wrong," Lowry said.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were placed 6th on the leaderboard going into the final round, but unfortunately couldn't improve upon it and finished their event at T12.

