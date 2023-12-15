“No one would ever be dumb enough to risk that” – Paige Spiranac slams fans claiming her hole in one video to be fake

Paige Spiranac has criticized fans who doubted the authenticity of her hole-in-one video, insisting that no one would be foolish enough to fake such a video and risk their career in the golf industry.

Spiranac, one of the most popular golf personalities on social media, often shares golf-related photos and videos with fans. Recently, she posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing her skills and achieving a successful hole-in-one.

In the clip, the ball can be seen gradually rolling towards the hole as she anxiously prayed for it to go in. The moment the ball dropped into the cup, she began jumping and running in excitement.

Expand Tweet

However, many fans doubted the 30-year-old former professional's claim and felt that the clip was edited. Spiranace didn't like the criticism and responded:

"A bunch of comments calling my hole in one fake. It’s real and spectacular. But jokes aside, anyone in the golf industry knows our careers would be over if we ever faked a hole in one video. No one would ever be dumb enough to risk that. We take pride in showing genuine reactions. The good and bad."

Expand Tweet

Spiranac had a great career as a junior and an amateur golfer, winning multiple titles. As a professional golfer, she mostly played on the Cactus Tour, where she had one win. However, after a while, she couldn't handle the pressure and decided to quit playing in 2016 at the age of 23.

In a Q&A session earlier this year, she opened up about her disappointment at not making it as a professional golfer.

"I worked my a** off," Spiranac said on her preparation growing up. "I was a highly ranked junior golfer. I had a decent college career. Honestly, even the year I played professionally, I had some good tournaments and some bad tournaments, but it wasn't all bad."

Spiranac also revealed that the pressure to perform well was driving her insane because she felt she should have achieved more at a higher level. She added that the pressure reached the point where she stopped caring about her game because she wanted to enjoy a fun and social life.

"I wanted to have fun," she said as per wfin.com. "I was tired of dedicating my life to something and just not seeing the result. So, when I was playing at SDSU, I just lost my desire for it."

She revealed that while people used to criticize her for not succeeding as a pro, she's happy to succeed in another field:

"Just because I didn't achieve a dream doesn't mean I can't start over and achieve another one. I think it's healthy to be able to get back up, strive and work hard to keep succeeding at something."

Does Paige Spiranac own a website?

Paige Spiranac enjoys more than 964.1K followers on X and nearly 3.9 million followers on Instagram. She's the most-followed golf personality on the latter platform.

Earlier this year, she launched her own website, Only Paige, where she shares her exclusive content, including personalized golf tutorial videos.