"The farrago of whataboutisms" - Brandel Chamblee rips into LIV Golf and sports washing after being called a 'paid actor'

Brandel Chamblee has responded to Brooks Koepka's coach Claude Harman III's accusations of him having an agenda and calling him a 'paid actor.' On Wednesday, he released a 538-word statement on Harman III's allegations.

Chamblee, who works on Golf Channel as an analyst, wrote on Twitter:

"The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question.

"Much like sportswashing, its sole goal is to obfuscate. Of course it is usually accompanied by an ad hominem attack most notably by calling someone a hypocrite or most recently as directed at me, a paid actor to recite my lines."

He added that the allegations of him being an agenda peddler for Golf Channel were absolutely baseless. He wrote:

"No one for whom I work with or for has ever tried to influence what I am going to say. I'd like to think that they trust whatever opinion I have, whether it agrees with their's or not, I've done the research to back it up."

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question. Much like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question. Much like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On Sunday, Chamblee and fellow analyst Brad Faxon had an intense debate on Golf Channel's "Live from the PGA" where the former expressed that Saudi-backed circuit golfers shouldn't be allowed in the Ryder Cup that is scheduled in September.

Faxon dissented and there came a moment in the debate where both the analysts went silent and kept on staring at each other for a while.

Harmon, during the interview with Golf Week on Tuesday, blamed Brandel for running the channel's agenda. He told Golf Week:

"Brandel is a paid actor by NBC and Golf Channel. All he’s trying to do is get his lines and shows for the Golf Channel. He’s just trying to get lines for Brandel."

He added that for Eamon Lynch and Chamblee calling LIV Sports washing was sheer hypocrisy when NBC also telecasted the last two Winter Olympics in Russia and China.

"It’s not like they were good leaders back then," he added. "It’s not like Putin was a good guy, right?"

"It's darkness is better seen from a distance" - Brandel Chamblee once again accuses LIV golf of sports washing

In his 538-word long statement, Brandel Chamblee once again questioned LIV Golf's morality. He explained that the question was not if LIV had been good for PGA Tour or not, in fact, this comparison was missing the most significant point of the sports washing issue.

He wrote:

"It is bad for the people who continue to be oppressed by the man who funds LIV Golf. And as I have said many times, like the pollution that hangs over our biggest cities, it's darkness is better seen from a distance and its stench is too easily dismissed as the smell of commerce.

"It poisons and dulls our sensibilities making it easy to forget that many a bad movement owes its greater success to the apathy of conformism," Chamblee concluded.

Poll : 0 votes