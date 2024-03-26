“Not able to wear shorts” – Paige Spiranac lists ‘things in golf that don’t make sense’

Paige Spiranac recently revealed several things that don't make sense in golf and need a change in the future.

Spiranac is one of the most sought-after golf personalities on social media. Be it Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, or TikTok. She has a presence in almost all the social media platforms. She doesn't shy away from expressing her thoughts irrespective of how controversial they can be.

On Monday, March 25, the 30-year-old golf media personality, shared a video on X, listing the things she didn't like in golf. She started with not getting free relief from a fairway divot then called out players for not fixing their pitch marks or raking the bunkers. Then she complained of the rounds taking more than five hours which could affect the condition of greens for the other players who would play next.

"Not being able to wear shorts even when they're playing in a 100 degree plus weather with humidity, she added. "People who say golf stand for gentlemen only a ladies forbidden."

Is Paige Spiranac the most followed golf personality on Instagram?

Paige Spiranac is the most followed golf influencer on Instagram. On the popular social media platform, she has 4 million followers, which is 600K more than Tiger Woods. The 30-year-old former golfer turned influencer also has 992K followers on X, 1.5 million followers on TikTok, and 403K subscribers on YouTube.

Before becoming a social media personality, Spiranac played professional golf in 2015 and 2016. She turned pro in 2015 and played mostly on the Cactus Tour. Her only win came by beating Hannah O’Sullivan, the top amateur at that time. However, her professional golf career could never take off as she struggled to perform consistently well. Besides, she failed to obtain an LPGA Tour card in 2016.

As a result, Paige Spiranac decided that professional golf was not for her, but she didn't stray far from the game of golf. She has built her social media personality around golf and is often seen posting tutorial videos, and her opinions on players as well as the tournaments.

Last year, Spiranac also launched Only Paige, her subscription-based website where she regularly posts exclusive content and provides golf tutorials. She was also awarded the Maxim's 'Sexiest Woman of the Year' in 2022.