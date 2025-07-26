  • home icon
  "Not again" – Scottie Scheffler's infamous arrest mocked in $440M-worth Hollywood star's golf movie

"Not again" – Scottie Scheffler's infamous arrest mocked in $440M-worth Hollywood star's golf movie

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 26, 2025 12:36 GMT
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler (Image source: Getty and Netflix)

American golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested in Happy Gilmore 2. The sports comedy-drama was released on Netflix on July 25, featuring Adam Sandler in the lead. The plot evoked the 2024 PGA Championship's arrest of the current World No. 1 golfer.

Scheffler was featured in the movie and was one of Gilmore’s teammates to compete against the newly formed Maxi Golf League, along with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka. In the first game of the team event, Scheffler faced Harley from Maxi League.

However, he was frustrated with his trash talk and hit him using a move that Gilmore taught him earlier in the movie. Scheffler was disqualified from the competition and arrested by the police.

“Not again,” Scheffler said as police came to arrest him.
Still from Happy Gilmore 2 (Image source: Netflix)
Still from Happy Gilmore 2 (Image source: Netflix)

In real life, Scottie Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship 2024 at Valhalla Golf Course. He was detained by the Louisville Metro Police for allegedly dragging Detective Bryan Gillis with his car.

The American golfer was heading for the venue of the Major, but reportedly, police tried to stop him, yet he allegedly fled and was later arrested.

However, he was released from jail within an hour and continued with his game. Scheffler released a statement back then to explain the incident. He said (via US Magazine):

"It was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”
Meanwhile, in the movie, after his arrest, Scottie Scheffler watched the Maxi League vs. PGA Pro game from jail and supported his teammates.

Happy Gilmore 2 features Adam Sandler, who has a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), in the lead role. Professional golfers, including Jack Nicklaus, Tony Finau, Paige Spiranac, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, and Nelly Korda, also made guest appearances in the movie.

Happy Gilmore's lead actor congratulated Scottie Scheffler on winning The Open

Ahead of the release of the movie, Scottie Scheffler won his fourth Major at the Open Championship last week. He registered a four-stroke win over Harris English in the tournament.

Adam Sandler congratulated the American by sharing a post on his Instagram account. He wrote:

"Congratulations again, Schef! Love, your friend, Happy Gilmore"

Following the victory, Scottie Scheffler joined Sandler at the movie premiere. He also took his Claret Jug and attended the event with his wife. Now, following the Major win, Scheffler is on break this week and skipped the 3M Open.

