“Not bad for an Englishman”: Justin Rose impresses golf fans with his successful first pitch for 3-time MLB champions Chicago Cubs

English golfer Justin Rose is currently in America to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. With the BMW Championship scheduled to start on August 17, Rose decided to blow off some steam and went to the Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

Three-time World Series champions Chicago Cubs invited Rose to throw their first pitch ahead of the Crosstown Classic. Rose confidently stepped onto the mound in a Cubs jersey.

The 43-year-old's pitch was a bit too high, but the club mascot caught it comfortably. Rose took to Twitter to thank the Cubs for the opportunity, writing:

"Well that was fun evening… thank you."

Several Twitter users reacted to Rose's pitch, commending the Englishman for his effort. One user joked that he could've blamed cricket if his pitch had bounced.

"Not bad for an Englishman, even if you did bounce it short you could blame cricket!"

English former cricketer Kevin Pietersen also got in on the action and reacted to Rose's pitch ahead of the Chicago Cubs and the White Sox game.

"Siiiiick," Pietersen wrote.

Here are more reactions from Twitter to Rose's pitch:

Justin Rose needs a strong finish at the BMW Championship

The BMW Championship is the penultimate FedEx Cup playoffs event before the Tour Championship, which will begin on August 24. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the Tour Championship and Justin Rose, who currently occupies the 32nd spot, will need to perform well at the BMW Championship.

The 2018 FedEx Cup champion didn't have the season he was looking for. However, he still made the FedEx Cup playoffs and managed a T20 finish at the St. Jude Championship.

Justin Rose will hope for a strong start at Olympia Fields, Illinois, when the competition kicks off on Thursday, August 17. There will be intense competition for the Top 30 spots and Rose will have to be at his best to make it to the Tour Championship. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming tournament.