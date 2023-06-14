Paige Spiranac has made some interesting choices for this year's US Open, as the event is set to begin on Thursday, June 15.
Spiranac, who is the biggest golf influencer on social media, revealed her favorites to win the US Open in her latest video. However, there are several other points that she mentioned in her pre-event analysis.
Spiranac feels those who did well at the Riviera Country Club will have a good week at the LACC as well, given both golf courses were designed by George Thomas. She said:
"So, look for players who played well at Riviera, and they should have a good go at LACC."
Despite the length of the golf course, Spiranac said it won't take much time.
"It's a par 70 playing over 7400 yards," she said. "It's a beast of a golf course, but it won't play as long as it reads on the scorecard because of those firm, fast fairways. They have a lot of slope to them, but there is a par 3 that's 290 yards."
Although LACC is hosting the US Open for the first time, they've held the Walker Cup previously. As per Spiranac, the players on the US team that year will do well given their experience of the place.
She said:
"The US was victorious over Europe, and who was on that USA team? Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Maverick McNealy. There's some good vibes on this golf course."
The 30-year-old golf celebrity has predicted one of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Brooks Koepka to lift the trophy. However, she also shared one surprise pick.
"Another huge favorite is California boy Max Homa. He played well at Riviera, remember same course architect, and he shot a 61 at LACC before. Not a bad pick"
Player field for US Open 2023
The 2023 US Open will take place from June 15 to 18 at the North Course of LACC, California. Here's the complete field for the 2023 US Open:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Cameron Smith
- Jon Rahm
- Max Homa
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Rose
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Rickie Fowler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Mito Pereira
- Collin Morikawa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
- Viktor Hovland
- Wyndham Clark
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jordan Spieth
- Jason Day
- Si Woo Kim
- Patrick Reed
- Russell Henley
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Kim
- Adam Schenk
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Denny McCarthy
- Tony Finau
- Justin Thomas
- Nick Taylor
- Eric Cole
- Sahith Theegala
- Andrew Putnam
- Corey Conners
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Adam Hadwin
- Harris English
- Tom Hoge
- Ryan Fox
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Svensson
- Sepp Straka
- Adrian Meronk
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Chris Kirk
- Cameron Young
- Phil Mickelson
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Victor Perez
- Seamus Power
- Taylor Moore
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joaquin Niemann
- Shane Lowry
- Justin Suh
- Sam Bennett
- Austin Eckroat
- Frankie Capan III
- Adam Scott
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Thomas Pieters
- Carson Young
- Emiliano Grillo
- a-Michael Brennan
- Min Woo Lee
- Taylor Montgomery
- a-Michael Thorbjornsen
- Nick Hardy
- Sam Stevens
- Alex Noren
- Dylan Wu
- a-Gordon Sargent
- Romain Langasque
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sebastian Munoz
- a-Preston Summerhays
- Hayden Buckley
- Matthieu Pavon
- Mac Meissner
- David Puig
- Simon Forsstrom
- a-Barclay Brown
- Sergio Garcia
- Michael Kim
- Wilco Nienaber
- Taylor Pendrith
- Brian Harman
- Jens Dantorp
- Abraham Ancer
- Padraig Harrington
- Keith Mitchell
- Jordan Smith
- Joel Dahmen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Cam Davis
- J.T. Poston
- Lucas Herbert
- a-Nick Dunlap
- Kevin Streelman
- Luke List
- Vincent Norrman
- Ryan Gerard
- Charley Hoffman
- a-Karl Vilips
- Billy Horschel
- Francesco Molinari
- Davis Thompson
- Maxwell Moldovan
- a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Ryan Armour
- Paul Haley
- Scott Stallings
- a-Omar Morales
- Jacob Solomon
- Deon Germishuys
- Ross Fisher
- Hank Lebioda
- Alex Del Rey
- Nico Echavarria
- Aaron Wise
- a-Ben Carr
- Stewart Cink
- a-Wenyi Ding
- Roger Sloan
- Patrick Cover
- Berry Henson
- a-Brendan Valdes
- a-Aldrich Potgieter
- Brent Grant
- Martin Kaymer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Barjon
- Ryo Ishikawa
- David Nyfjall
- Olin Browne Jr.
- Gunn Charoenkul
- a-Matthew McClean
- Austen Truslow
- Corey Pereira
- David Horsey
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Alex Schaake
- Kyle Mueller
- Jordan Gumberg
- Andrew Svoboda
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- a-Bastien Amat
- a-Isaac Simmons
- JJ Grey
- Jesse Schutte
- a-Alexander Yang
- a-Christian Cavaliere