Paige Spiranac has made some interesting choices for this year's US Open, as the event is set to begin on Thursday, June 15.

Spiranac, who is the biggest golf influencer on social media, revealed her favorites to win the US Open in her latest video. However, there are several other points that she mentioned in her pre-event analysis.

Spiranac feels those who did well at the Riviera Country Club will have a good week at the LACC as well, given both golf courses were designed by George Thomas. She said:

"So, look for players who played well at Riviera, and they should have a good go at LACC."

Despite the length of the golf course, Spiranac said it won't take much time.

"It's a par 70 playing over 7400 yards," she said. "It's a beast of a golf course, but it won't play as long as it reads on the scorecard because of those firm, fast fairways. They have a lot of slope to them, but there is a par 3 that's 290 yards."

Although LACC is hosting the US Open for the first time, they've held the Walker Cup previously. As per Spiranac, the players on the US team that year will do well given their experience of the place.

She said:

"The US was victorious over Europe, and who was on that USA team? Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Maverick McNealy. There's some good vibes on this golf course."

The 30-year-old golf celebrity has predicted one of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Brooks Koepka to lift the trophy. However, she also shared one surprise pick.

"Another huge favorite is California boy Max Homa. He played well at Riviera, remember same course architect, and he shot a 61 at LACC before. Not a bad pick"

Player field for US Open 2023

Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion at the US Open Championship

The 2023 US Open will take place from June 15 to 18 at the North Course of LACC, California. Here's the complete field for the 2023 US Open:

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Smith

Jon Rahm

Max Homa

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

Mito Pereira

Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Viktor Hovland

Wyndham Clark

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Si Woo Kim

Patrick Reed

Russell Henley

Dustin Johnson

Tom Kim

Adam Schenk

Bryson DeChambeau

Denny McCarthy

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

Nick Taylor

Eric Cole

Sahith Theegala

Andrew Putnam

Corey Conners

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Adam Hadwin

Harris English

Tom Hoge

Ryan Fox

Sungjae Im

Adam Svensson

Sepp Straka

Adrian Meronk

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

Cameron Young

Phil Mickelson

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Victor Perez

Seamus Power

Taylor Moore

Kurt Kitayama

Joaquin Niemann

Shane Lowry

Justin Suh

Sam Bennett

Austin Eckroat

Frankie Capan III

Adam Scott

Pablo Larrazabal

Thomas Pieters

Carson Young

Emiliano Grillo

a-Michael Brennan

Min Woo Lee

Taylor Montgomery

a-Michael Thorbjornsen

Nick Hardy

Sam Stevens

Alex Noren

Dylan Wu

a-Gordon Sargent

Romain Langasque

Patrick Rodgers

Sebastian Munoz

a-Preston Summerhays

Hayden Buckley

Matthieu Pavon

Mac Meissner

David Puig

Simon Forsstrom

a-Barclay Brown

Sergio Garcia

Michael Kim

Wilco Nienaber

Taylor Pendrith

Brian Harman

Jens Dantorp

Abraham Ancer

Padraig Harrington

Keith Mitchell

Jordan Smith

Joel Dahmen

Carlos Ortiz

Cam Davis

J.T. Poston

Lucas Herbert

a-Nick Dunlap

Kevin Streelman

Luke List

Vincent Norrman

Ryan Gerard

Charley Hoffman

a-Karl Vilips

Billy Horschel

Francesco Molinari

Davis Thompson

Maxwell Moldovan

a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Ryan Armour

Paul Haley

Scott Stallings

a-Omar Morales

Jacob Solomon

Deon Germishuys

Ross Fisher

Hank Lebioda

Alex Del Rey

Nico Echavarria

Aaron Wise

a-Ben Carr

Stewart Cink

a-Wenyi Ding

Roger Sloan

Patrick Cover

Berry Henson

a-Brendan Valdes

a-Aldrich Potgieter

Brent Grant

Martin Kaymer

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Barjon

Ryo Ishikawa

David Nyfjall

Olin Browne Jr.

Gunn Charoenkul

a-Matthew McClean

Austen Truslow

Corey Pereira

David Horsey

Ryutaro Nagano

Alex Schaake

Kyle Mueller

Jordan Gumberg

Andrew Svoboda

Yuto Katsuragawa

a-Bastien Amat

a-Isaac Simmons

JJ Grey

Jesse Schutte

a-Alexander Yang

a-Christian Cavaliere

