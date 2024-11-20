“Not a bad score”; “I love Trump, but no way” – Fans divided as Donald Trump makes big claim about his ‘best 9 hole score’

Donald Trump recently claimed that he shot a 32 on the front nine at Bedminster. However, fans on the internet had a hard time believing this score.
Donald Trump is set to return to office after a four-year hiatus, as he won the 60th US presidential election earlier this month, defeating Democratic candidate Vice-President Kamala Harris. He will replace incumbent President Joe Biden next year.
On Tuesday, November 19, NUCLR Golf shared a video featuring Kai Trump and Donald Trump conversing on the phone. During the chat, the president-elect tells his granddaughter that his best score at the new course at Bedminster is 32.
Fans online had mixed reactions to Trump's statement, and many questioned the accuracy of his claim. However, some fans did believe him and praised him for his attempt.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Not a bad score." one user wrote.
"I love Trump, but no way," another fan posted.
"Rather than congratulate her he immediately has to turn the attention on himself," this user commented.
"I'll never believe he shot a 32 I’m sorry," another user remarked.
"Still not as good as that great Korean dictator Kim Jung IL...that guy was a golfer," one fan opined.
"So funny, she loves impressing her grandfather," another user wrote.
How many golf courses does Donald Trump own?
Currently, Donald Trump owns 16 golf courses in four different countries. He has twelve courses in the United States, two in Scotland, and one each in the UAE and Ireland.
Here are all the Trump-owned courses:
US:
- Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
- Trump National Golf Club Jupiter
- Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles
- Trump National Golf Club Charlotte
- Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck
- Trump National Doral Golf Club
- Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley
- Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.
- Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia
- Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach
- Trump National Golf Club Westchester
- Trump Ferry Point New York City
Scotland:
- Trump International Scotland
- Trump Turnberry
Ireland:
- Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg
UAE:
- Trump International Golf Club Dubai
Over the last three years, Trump has hosted several events on the LIV Golf circuit. Here's a look at the LIV events that have taken place at Trump-owned venues:
2022:
- LIV Golf Bedminster
- LIV Golf Miami
2022:
- LIV Golf DC
- LIV Golf Bedminster
- LIV Golf Miami
2024:
- LIV Golf Miami