“Not a bad score”; “I love Trump, but no way” – Fans divided as Donald Trump makes big claim about his ‘best 9 hole score’

Donald Trump recently claimed that he shot a 32 on the front nine at Bedminster. However, fans on the internet had a hard time believing this score.

Donald Trump is set to return to office after a four-year hiatus, as he won the 60th US presidential election earlier this month, defeating Democratic candidate Vice-President Kamala Harris. He will replace incumbent President Joe Biden next year.

On Tuesday, November 19, NUCLR Golf shared a video featuring Kai Trump and Donald Trump conversing on the phone. During the chat, the president-elect tells his granddaughter that his best score at the new course at Bedminster is 32.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Trump's statement, and many questioned the accuracy of his claim. However, some fans did believe him and praised him for his attempt.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Not a bad score." one user wrote.

"I love Trump, but no way," another fan posted.

"Rather than congratulate her he immediately has to turn the attention on himself," this user commented.

"I'll never believe he shot a 32 I’m sorry," another user remarked.

"Still not as good as that great Korean dictator Kim Jung IL...that guy was a golfer," one fan opined.

"So funny, she loves impressing her grandfather," another user wrote.

How many golf courses does Donald Trump own?

Currently, Donald Trump owns 16 golf courses in four different countries. He has twelve courses in the United States, two in Scotland, and one each in the UAE and Ireland.

Here are all the Trump-owned courses:

US:

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck

Trump National Doral Golf Club

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach

Trump National Golf Club Westchester

Trump Ferry Point New York City

Scotland:

Trump International Scotland

Trump Turnberry

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club Dubai

Over the last three years, Trump has hosted several events on the LIV Golf circuit. Here's a look at the LIV events that have taken place at Trump-owned venues:

2022:

LIV Golf Bedminster

LIV Golf Miami

LIV Golf DC

LIV Golf Bedminster

LIV Golf Miami

2024:

LIV Golf Miami

