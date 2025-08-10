"Not my best moment" - Michael Kim opens up on costly penalty at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Michael Kim opened up about the penalty he received at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The American golfer teed it up at this week’s tournament in Memphis, which started with its inaugural round on Thursday, August 7.In the third round, on Saturday, Kim was given a three-stroke penalty on the 14th hole. He ended up making a triple bogey on the par-3 hole and settled in a tie for 67th place ahead of the final round on Sunday.Michael Kim shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account explaining his penalty. He wrote&quot;On hole 14 today, I hit a bad iron shot into the water. I took a drop and it rolled near the red hazard line. I thought it was clear of the red line but after the round a rules official showed me a video of my drop and it looked like the ball was on the line. Any part of the ball can’t be on the line nor cross the vertical plane of the line like the first down or endzone.&quot;He further shared his frustration with his bad shot. He added:&quot;I was still annoyed after my tee shot, I didn’t take my time to make sure I took a proper drop and I was penalized two shots for it. 🤦🏻‍♂️ Not my best moment and will use it as a learning experience. Luckily it’s not going to affect my standing for next week.&quot;Tommy Fleetwood took the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after three rounds. He settled with an overall score of 14-under, finishing one stroke ahead of Justin Rose. Scottie Scheffler is also in contention for the title. After carding a round of 65 on Saturday, he jumped five spots on the leaderboard and settled in a solo third place.A look into Michael Kim’s performance at the FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipMichael Kim started his campaign at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday and played an opening round of 72. He started with a birdie on the first tee hole, followed by another birdie on the third. Kim struggled and carded a bogey on the fifth. On the back nine, the PGA Tour pro added two birdies, two double bogeys, and a bogey on the 17th for a 2-over 72.It was followed by another round of 2-over 72. The American golfer started the second round on Friday on the first tee hole and made two birdies and a double bogey on the fourth, followed by a birdie on the ninth. He added three bogeys on the back nine for another round of 2-over 72.Michael Kim's struggle continued even in the third round of the tournament. He made a triple bogey and a birdie on the front nine and a bogey and a birdie on the back nine for a round of 2-over 72, and with a total of 6-over, he settled in a tie for 67.