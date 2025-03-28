"Not even close" - Fans react to Bubba Watson's 'delusuional' take on Scottie Scheffler vs Tiger Woods debate

LIV golfer Bubba Watson compared Scottie Scheffler's success on the PGA Tour with legendary golfer Tiger Woods' remarkable year on the circuit during the initial days of his professional career. Scheffler was absolutely phenomenal last season on the PGA Tour, winning seven titles in a single season. It was a remarkable season for the 28-year-old, while fans witnessed something similar back in 2000 when Tiger Woods won nine titles in a single season.

Recently, LIV golfer Bubba Watson opened up about Scheffler and Woods' incredible success on the PGA Tour, calling the former's year "the best" in an interview with Golf.com. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

Bubba: “I know Tiger did some stuff in 2000 but Scottie’s year (2024) was the best we’ve ever seen” 👀 Do you agree with Bubba?

Fans reacted to Watson's take in the comment section of the post.

"Not even close. These LIV dudes are master gas lighters" a fan said.

"Absolutely not," another fan added.

"No. He’s even dumber than he looks," another fan said.

Some more fans were critical of the LIV golfer's opinion.

"This is an absolutely delusional take," one more fan added.

"What an absolute clown!" a fan commented.

"Tiger is the best ever by far," a fan jotted.

A quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season

The regular PGA Tour season in 2024 started at The Sentry, and Scottie Scheffler had an impressive start to the season. He settled in at T5 place at the tournament and then T17 at The American Express.

He had quite decent performances at the beginning of the season, and finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he registered a victory, winning his first event of the season, following which he went on to win The Players. The World No 1 also won the Masters for the second time in his career in 2024.

Aside from the seven PGA Tour wins, Scheffler had also won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, last year.

Here are the results of Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season:

The Sentry – T5

The American Express – T17

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T6

WM Phoenix Open – T3

The Genesis Invitational – T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational – 1

THE PLAYERS Championship – 1

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2

Masters Tournament – 1

RBC Heritage – 1

PGA Championship – T8

Charles Schwab Challenge – T2

the Memorial Tournament – 1

U.S. Open – T41

Travelers Championship – P1

The Open Championship – T7

Men’s Olympic Golf Competition – 1

FedEx St. Jude Championship – 4

BMW Championship – T33

TOUR Championship – 1

Hero World Challenge – 1

Meanwhile, back in 2000, Tiger Woods played in a total of 20 tournaments on the PGA Tour and had nine victories, including three majors (the Open Championship, PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open) and four runner-up finishes.

