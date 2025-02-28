"Not even Tiger Woods can save it"; "Put Brooks Koepka on," - Fans react to TGL’s worrying viewership decline

There are no signs of improvement in Tiger Woods's TGL viewership, as the Tuesday game drew 384K viewers. This marked the lowest primetime viewership for the much-hyped tech-infused league in two months.

TGL Match 12 took place on Tuesday, February 25, featuring Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC. It was Jupiter Links' first game of the season without Tiger Woods, and the impact was evident, making it the worst-performing TGL match for the primetime slot on ESPN.

On Thursday, February 27, NUCLR Golf shared Nielsen's data on X.

"TGL saw 384K viewers on Tuesday for The Bay GC vs Jupiter Links match on ESPN. These are the lowest primetime ESPN TGL ratings to date," NUCLR Golf wrote.

Fans shared mixed reactions to the plummeting viewership of the tech-infused league. While many criticized the league for poor scheduling, others felt it was a sinking ship that even Tiger Woods couldn't save.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Shocker. Terrible product is doing terrible... Not even tiger can save it anymore," one fan wrote.

"Put brooks on you’ll get numbers," another fan posted.

"Bc nobody knows when it’s friggin on," one fan remarked.

"Besides the ratings. What's up with the teams not even wearing the same shades of the same color or even any team branding, it's just their sponsors. And too much friendly banter between the teams 😴," another fan commented.

"Very few of them have any personality. It's okay and that's being nice and coming from a golf fanatic," this user opined.

"They look like idiots taking themselves too seriously. I get they have sponsors, but this IS NOT GOLF!!! Let these dude rock t-shirts, hoodies, and joggers. The whole NASCAR get up, and trying to present a serious product on a video game loses me," this fan wrote.

When will Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links compete next on TGL? Schedule explored

Here's a look at the schedule for the TGL:

January 7 - The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14 - Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21 - Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27 - Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4 - Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17 - Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

February 17 - The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

February 17 - The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

February 18 - New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

February 24 - Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4)

February 24 - Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3)

February 25 - The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

March 3 - The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC

March 3 - New York GC vs. Boston Common GC

March 4 - Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

