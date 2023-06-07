“Not exactly” – Phil Mickelson dismisses claims that the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger was a surprise for the golf world

Phil Mickelson has refuted the claims that the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger was a surprise for everyone. On Tuesday, June 6, it was announced that both rival tours would merge into a single entity in the coming future. The agreement was announced in a joint statement by the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and PIF.

Mickelson was the first name to join the Saudi-backed tour last summer. Over the last few weeks, Mickelson has been quite active on Twitter and hasn't shied away from taking shots at the PGA Tour and its allies.

The news of the merger came as a shock to the majority of the golf media, considering how both tours had filed antitrust lawsuits against each other. The PGA Tour had referred to the PIF-sponsored circuit as a medium to whitewash the Saudi regime's human rights violations.

No Laying Up remarked that given what happened between the two rival tours over two days, the decision to merge would have come as a 'stunner' to everyone, including the players associated with the respective tours.

No Laying Up @NoLayingUp



This seems to be an absolute stunner for essentially everyone, players included. Virtually everything that has happened in the last two years has been rumored, hinted at, or at least done with SOME awareness in the golf community. This seems to be an absolute stunner for essentially everyone, players included.

Mickelson, however, refuted the claim. He responded:

"Not exactly"

This response has left several doubts among golf fans, keeping them wondering if the players knew about the upcoming merger.

"Awesome day" - Phil Mickelson celebrates the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger

On Tuesday, June 6, the LIV Golf, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour declared their unification into a common entity.

Phil Mickelson celebrated the merger of both rival circuits on Twitter. The 52-year-old golf veteran tweeted:

"Awesome day today 😊"

As per the official statement, all parties have signed the agreement combining the commercial and business rights of all three tours, forming a new, jointly owned entity that will be beneficial for all the shareholders. The Public Investment Fund will invest more in the newly formed entity for the growth of the game.

In the official statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love."

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

Monahan promised to deliver on the promise of promoting the best in professional golf.

Under the new agreement, the PGA Tour will be the major running body. PIF will be the exclusive investor in the new entity and will have the right of first refusal.

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be included in the newly formed board of directors. Also, both parties will drop the antitrust lawsuits with the new agreement coming into effect.

Rumayyan was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world"

He added that they were committed to promoting the game and growing it around the world.

