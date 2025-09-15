“Not over until the fat lady sings” - Charley Hull reveals she was ‘shaking over’ her winning putt at the Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull battled it out against Jeeno Thitikul in the final round of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship to break her almost three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour. The English golfer took the lead after 54 holes, and on Sunday, September 14, in the final round of the event, a birdie on the final 18th hole helped her register a one-stroke win.

Thitikul was also in contention for the title but ended up making a bogey on the 18th and finished in solo second place. In the post-round press conference, Hull discussed her performance and opened up about the last-hole winning putt. She said she was thinking about making an eagle on it, but made a birdie and seized the title. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"I just thought I had to make the eagle to be fair. I wasn't really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it. Then, yeah, I guess it's not over until the fat lady sings, but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn't expect it. But, yeah, feels pretty good."

It was a close battle between Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul for the title. The English golfer came into this week after her runner-up finish at the Aramco Houston Championship. Earlier this year, she was the runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open but finally won her first event of the year in Ohio.

Charley Hull reflects on breaking her winless streak on the LPGA Tour

Charley Hull last won on the LPGA Tour at the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022 when she defeated Lin Xiyu by one stroke to seize the title. In 2023, she found herself again in contention at the Kroger Queen City Championship and finished tied for the lead after 72 holes but lost to Minjee Lee in a playoff.

Finally, this week, she clinched her third LPGA Tour title. Speaking of her win, Hull said (via ASAP Sports):

"Feels good. Plenty of second place finishes in the last few years and even in the last couple weeks coming from British Open and then last week finished second on the Ladies European Tour, and then to get the win, it feels pretty good."

This week, Charley Hull started the campaign with an opening round of 68 before she went on to play a second round of 65. She carded a round of 67 on Saturday, followed by a final round of 68 to settle with a total of 20-under.

Lottie Woad finished in third place, followed by Miyu Yamashita. Nelly Korda settled in a tie for fifth place with Jennifer Kupcho, Mary Liu, Sei Young Kim, Maja Stark, Nasa Hataoka, and Chisato Iwai.

