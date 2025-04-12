“Not the first time” - PGA Tour winner reacts to 'confused' Cameron Young’s Masters 2025 heartbreak

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim reacted to Cameron Young’s struggles in the second round of the Masters, which ultimately cost him to miss the cut at the Major. This week’s Major at the Augusta National, which already began Thursday, April 10, has been full of surprise and shock.

During the second round of the game, Young struggled with his putting on the par 3 16th and made a triple bogey on the hole. He added two more bogeys after that and missed the cut in the Major.

Michael Kim, who also teed it up at the Masters in a group with Young, recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to talk about a confusion he had with Young's score on the 16th.

Speaking of Young's struggle on the 16th, Kim wrote:

"lol lots asking me about Cam on 16… it’s not the first time that has happened won’t be the last. That being said, before he hit his last putt, I put my head down because I didn’t want to see anymore putts lip out since I had a 5ft par putt left haha. He made it, I made it, no worries."

"As I’m walking up 17 fairway, I asked my caddie what he made cuz I didn’t want to recount what had happened. My caddie goes 7, I write down 7. At scoring Cam tells me he made 6 not 7… I go oh… sorry Cam 😓 he replied, it’s fine. Easy to get confused there…" he added.

Meanwhile, Michael Kim has made the cut at the Masters and seized his spot in the final two rounds. He started the game with a round of 71 and then played another round of 71 to settle with 2-under in a tie for 17th place. Justin Rose is in the lead of the tournament after 36-hole games at 8-under followed by Bryson DeChambeau, who settled for solo second place.

A look into Cameron Young's performance at the Masters 2025

Young started his campaign at the Masters 2025, playing the opening round at even par 72. He started on the tee hole on Thursday, April 10 but had a struggle on the front nine. He made a bogey on the second and then another one on the fifth but got some relief with a birdie on the ninth.

Meanwhile, in the back nine, he added two birdies and a bogey. After the decent start, Young had a horrible time on the greens in the second round on Friday, April 11. He made a bogey on the front nine while the back nine started with a birdie on the tenth but then a double bogey on the 12th.

He carded a birdie on the 13th and then a bogey on the 14th but still was in contention to make the cut. But a triple bogey on the 16th and then two more back-to-back bogeys resulted in him with the score of 7-over 79. He missed the cut and returned home.

